HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 12:10 P.M. EST/0510 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
April 30 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP Friday close $47.92
SUNOCO INC Friday close $40.91, up 22 pct premarket
The pipeline operator said it will buy Sunoco for $5.3 billion in stock and cash as part of its plan to focus on transporting more crude oil and refined products amid falling natural gas prices.
HOLOGIC INC Friday close $21.23
GEN-PROBE INC Friday close $68.72
The medical device maker said it would acquire Gen-Probe for about $3.75 billion in cash to expand its diagnostic business.
HUMANA INC Friday close $87.82, down about 3 pct premarket
The health insurer posted a 21 percent decline in quarterly profit on Monday, missing Wall Street's target, as higher medical benefit costs weighed on the health insurer's results.
NYSE EURONEXT Friday close $27.07
The U.S. exchange said its profits fell by almost a third in the first quarter due to a slowdown in trading and costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse.
LDK SOLAR CO LTD Friday close $2.96, down 1 pct premarket
The Chinese solar firm slumped to a third consecutive quarterly loss and forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, as weak demand and a steep fall in selling prices take a toll on the company's margins.
MICROSOFT CORP Friday close $31.98
BARNES & NOBLE INC Friday close $13.68, up 101 pct premarket
Microsoft will invest $300 million in the U.S. bookstore chain's digital and college businesses, valuing them at $1.7 billion.
APPLE INC Friday close $603
The iPhone maker began talks earlier this year to stream films owned by EPIX, which is backed by three major movie studios, on devices including a long-anticipated TV, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.
BOEING CO Friday close $77.27
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <0670.HK said> on Monday it has agreed to buy 20 new Boeing B777-300ER aircraft valued at $5.94 billion based on the 2011 price catalog.
PALL CORP Friday close $60.41
HAEMONETICS CORP Friday close $68.71
Pall Corp said on Sunday it agreed to sell some of its blood collection, filtration and processing product lines to Haemonetics Corp for about $550 million.
(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng)
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.