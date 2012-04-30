April 30 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP $49.07, up 2.5 pct

SUNOCO INC $48.88, up 19.5 pct

The pipeline operator said it will buy Sunoco Inc for $5.3 billion in stock and cash to get into the more lucrative crude oil transportation business as natural gas prices stay weak.

HOLOGIC INC $19, down 10.5 pct

GEN-PROBE INC $81.59, up 18.7 pct

The medical device maker said it would acquire Gen-Probe for about $3.75 billion in cash to expand its diagnostic business.

HUMANA INC $80.61, down 8.2 pct

The health insurer posted a 21 percent decline in quarterly profit, missing Wall Street's target, as higher medical benefit costs weighed on the results.

BOEING CO $76.23, down 1.3 pct

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said it has agreed to buy 20 new Boeing B777-300ER aircraft valued at $5.94 billion based on the 2011 price catalog.

COCA-COLA CO $76, down 1 pct

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP $75.40, up 15 pct

The world's largest soft drink maker is in talks to buy energy drink maker Monster, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

NYSE EURONEXT $25.64, down 5.3 pct

The U.S. exchange said its profit fell by almost a third in the first quarter due to a slowdown in trading and costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

LDK SOLAR CO LTD $2.92, down 1.4 pct

The Chinese solar products supplier forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as an oversupply and lower renewable energy subsidies in Europe force solar companies to cut down selling prices.

MICROSOFT CORP $32

BARNES & NOBLE INC $22.36, up 63.5 pct

Microsoft has agreed to invest $300 million in Barnes & Noble's Nook digital-book business and college texts, in a deal that helps establish the value of the popular Nook business while giving Microsoft a foothold in the e-book market.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV $43, down 6 pct

The chemical maker's quarterly profit narrowly beat Wall Street's expectations, as high margins in North America from the use of shale-derived natural gas offset weak margins from the use of expensive crude oil in Europe and Asia.

LOEWS CORP $41.12, up 0.3 pct

CNA FINANCIAL CORP $30.81, up 2.2 pct

The hotels, energy and financial services conglomerate posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by an increase in its investment income and lower catastrophe losses at CNA Financial, its biggest holding.

LPL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC $35.54, down 3.8 pct

The largest U.S. independent brokerage said its private-equity backers would sell about $540 million of stock in a public offering.

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES INC $50.92, up 7.7 pct

The U.S. audio systems maker posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, helped by growth in its emerging markets segment, and said it won a contract of more than $2 billion from a leading automaker.

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC $44.39, down 4.5 pct

The flooring products maker's first-quarter results came in below market expectations, hurt by lower sales volumes across its segments, and expects sales for the year to be at the lower end of its forecast.

BOOKS-A-MILLION INC $3.07, up 20 pct

Books-A-Million said the Anderson family, which includes Chairman Clyde Anderson, on Saturday made a non-binding proposal to take the company private.

IMPERIAL HOLDINGS INC $3.12, up 22.6 pct

The specialty finance company admitted to making misrepresentations to elderly people on life insurance premium financing and said it would pay $8 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid prosecution.

WARNER CHILCOTT PLC $21.77, up 15.9 pct

The specialty pharmaceutical company said it would explore strategic options, including preliminary talks with potential buyers, sending its shares up as much as 24 percent.

DEMAND MEDIA INC $8.51, up 17.2 pct

An offer to take the online company private fell through over the weekend, fuelling hopes that the online content provider may be up for grabs.

