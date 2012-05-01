April 30 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

AVON PRODUCTS INC Monday close $21.60, down 3 pct premarket

The world's largest direct seller of cosmetics reported a disappointing quarterly profit as the company dealt with higher costs and declining sales.

PFIZER INC Monday close $22.93

The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings as cost controls partly offset plunging sales of its Lipitor cholesterol fighter, which now faces competition from cheaper generics.

PF CHANG'S CHINA BISTRO INC Monday close $39.69, up 30 pct premarket

The restaurant operator said it would go private in a $1.1 billion deal with private equity firm Centerbridge Partners.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP Monday close $8.11

The bank is planning to cut up to 400 jobs in its investment banking, corporate banking, and sales and trading units, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

BP PLC Monday $43.41, down 2.3 pct premarket

The oil company reported a bigger-than-expected profit drop on the back of a fall in production prompted by the need to sell oil fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico disaster, raising concerns about the oil group's turnaround plan.

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP Monday close $41.61, up 4.3 pct premarket

The U.S. refining company said it will look at spinning off some of its pipeline assets into a master limited partnership (MLP) and taking it public, even as it considers strategic alternatives for those assets.

ARCH COAL INC Monday close $9.76, down 3 pct premarket

The company posted a surprise quarterly operating loss on Tuesday, cut its sales forecast and slashed its dividend amid weak coal prices and slumping demand from power companies.

HUNTSMAN CORP Monday close $14.16

The chemical maker's quarterly profit rose on higher selling prices at its polyurethanes division, which makes products for insulation markets, and the pigments unit, which makes titanium dioxide pigment for paint.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Monday close $52.54

The industrial conglomerate reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast, saying Europe, China and Brazil were all under pressure.

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP Monday close $53.78, up 6 pct premarket

The retailer on Tuesday forecast a 1.3 percent drop in quarterly sales at stores open at least a year, citing weak demand for electronic items at its namesake department stores and its Kmart discount chain.

THOMSON REUTERS CORP Monday close $29.82

The global news and information provider reported a higher-than-expected profit for the first quarter on strong sales in its tax and accounting division, and the company affirmed its outlook for the year.

