May 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

MICROSOFT Tuesday close $32.01, down 0.3 pct premarket

MOTOROLA MOBILITY Tuesday close $38.76

A court in Mannheim ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents and ordered Microsoft to remove its Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7 operating system software from the German market.

GENERAL MOTORS CO Tuesday close $23.31

The truckmaker is now seeking a smaller holding in Isuzu Motors Ltd after the Japanese truck maker said it wanted to remain independent, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said.

TIME WARNER INC Tuesday close $37.92

The media conglomerate on Wednesday said its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago but impairment charges kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC Tuesday close $36.86

The brokerage estimates its acquisition of Morgan Keegan will boost its revenue by $815 million and increase earnings by $125 million, the brokerage and investment bank told investors in closed-door presentations Tuesday.

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Tuesday close $19.08

CHARMING SHOPPES INC Tuesday close $5.90

The women clothing retailer will buy Charming Shoppes for $857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its plus-size clothing portfolio.

NOKIA Tuesday close $3.68, down 3.5 pct premarket

The cellphone maker agreed upon an exclusive deal with lens-maker Carl Zeiss to make high-end cameraphones, and said a new top-of-the-range model would be launched this month.

COMCAST CORP Tuesday close $30.60, up 2 pct premarket

The leading U.S. cable TV provider posted a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday on continuing growth in its high-speed Internet subscribers and the start of a turnaround at its NBC broadcast business.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Tuesday close $35.23

STANDARD MICROSYSTEMS CORP Tuesday close $26.24, up 38 pct premarket

The chipmaker will acquire smaller rival Standard Microsystems for $829.2 million in cash to boost its embedded market offerings.

CVS CAREMARK CORP Tuesday close $44.71, up 3 pct premarket

The drugstore operator posted a sharp rise in sales it continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores and the company raised its profit forecast.

INTERCONTINENTALEXHANGE INC Tuesday close $131.11

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse operator reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven primarily by trading volume growth in the company's energy over-the-counter markets.

SPX CORP Tuesday close $76.41

The diversified U.S. manufacturer reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng)