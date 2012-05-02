May 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

MICROSOFT $31.75, down 1 pct

A court in Mannheim ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents and ordered Microsoft to remove its Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7 operating system software from the German market.

GENERAL MOTORS CO $22.94, down 2 pct

The company is now seeking a smaller holding in Isuzu Motors Ltd after the Japanese truck maker said it wanted to remain independent, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP $16.94, down 13.6 pct

The No. 2 gas producer's shares fell after the company reported earnings on Tuesday evening that disappointed investors.

TIME WARNER INC $37.32, down 1.6 pct

The media conglomerate said Wednesday its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago, but impairment charges including one from the troubled HBO series "Luck" kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC $35.35, up 0.3 pct

STANDARD MICROSYSTEMS CORP $36.30, up 38 pct

Microchip will acquire smaller rival Standard Microsystems for about $830 million, gaining access to the lucrative market for electronics used in automobile entertainment systems.

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC $21.21, up 11 pct

CHARMING SHOPPES INC $7.30, up 24 pct

The women clothing retailer will buy Charming Shoppes for $857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its plus-size clothing portfolio.

TRIPADVISOR INC $42.70, up 17 pct

The online travel-research company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

OPENTABLE INC $36.77, down 16 pct

The online restaurant reservation services provider forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, prompting at least four brokerages to cut their price targets.

CON-WAY INC $36.66, up 12 pct

Shares of the trucking and logistics company rose after reporting above-forecast profit late Tuesday, and telling investors to expect higher margins in the second quarter on price increases and cost controls.

WEB.COM GROUP INC $15.69, up 22 pct

Shares of the company rose to a lifetime high on Wednesday after the e-commerce company posted a quarterly profit ahead of estimates as it added more subscribers.

MASTERCARD INC $453.38, down 0.6 pct

The world's second-largest credit and debit card network reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers spent more with their cards and revenue rose faster than expenses. Executives cautioned, however, that such gains are less likely over the rest of the year.

AMERIGROUP CORP $67.80, up 8 pct

The health insurer quarterly profit halved, but still beat market estimates, helped by higher premium revenue.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC $19.42, up 8.5 pct

The teen clothes retailer sharply raised its profit estimate for the latest quarter as it sold more spring clothes at full price.

DIGITALGLOBE INC $13.47, up 9.7 pct

The company, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies and others, posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday evening and said it will be fully funded under its contract with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for 2012.

GARMIN LTD $49.45, up 4 pct

The navigation device maker's quarterly profit beat estimates as demand jumped for its outdoor and fitness GPS products and it posted a surprise increase in sales of its personal navigation devices.

CLOROX CO $67.70, down 3 pct

The company posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to larger versions of its products as customers tried to save money.

NOKIA $3.65, down 1 pct

The cellphone maker agreed upon an exclusive deal with lens-maker Carl Zeiss to make high-end cameraphones, and said a new top-of-the-range model would be launched this month.

COMCAST CORP $30.25, down 1 pct

The leading U.S. cable TV provider posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, but it lost more video subscribers than some investors had expected in what has traditionally been its strongest quarter.

BANKRATE INC $20.72, down 12.6 pct

Shares of the publisher of web content on personal finance fell a day after it posted quarterly results that were below Wall Street estimates. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

CVS CAREMARK CORP $45.77, up 2.4 pct

The drugstore operator posted a sharp rise in sales as it continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores and raised its profit forecast. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng)