May 4 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
LINKEDIN CORP $118.13, up 8 pct
Shares of the professional networking site rose on Friday,
after the company smashed quarterly profit expectations and
raised its outlook on strong demand for its services that help
corporations find and hire employees.
YAHOO INC $15.17, down 1.5 pct
The Web company's board of directors will review a
discrepancy in the educational record of Chief Executive Scott
Thompson, a spokesman told Reuters, after activist hedge fund
Third Point accused Thompson of padding his academic
credentials.
ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC $0.4, down 31 pct
Shares in the pharmaceutical company slid on Friday after
U.S. health regulators declined to approve its experimental
anti-agitation drug for the second time.
DOLBY LABS INC $44.30, up 18 pct
MICROSOFT $31.48, down 1 pct
The audio technology licensor signed an agreement on
Thursday with Microsoft for the use of its products in the
Windows 8 operating system, and posted a second-quarter profit
that topped analysts' estimates.
BODY CENTRAL CORP $15.92, down 45 pct
The apparel maker indicated that a heavy fall in same-store
sales will hurt its second-quarter results.
SPREADTRUM COMMUNICATIONS INC $15.70, up 17 pct
The China-based cellphone chip designer forecast quarterly
revenue above market estimates on new design wins and higher
shipments.
LEAPFROG ENTERPRISES INC $10.48, up 16.8 pct
The toy maker posted strong quarterly results on Thursday,
helped by an earlier Easter and strong demand for its LeapPad
learning tablet, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.
CINCINNATI BELL INC $3.90, up 9.6 pct
The telecom services company said it was planning to spin
off its data center business, CyrusOne, through an IPO to help
it repay debt.
GEOEYE INC $25, up 4 pct
DIGITALGLOBE INC $15.90, up 17.6 pct
Satellite imagery company offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe
for $792 million in a cash-and-stock deal that would create the
world's largest fleet of commercial imagery satellites.
EINSTEIN NOAH RESTAURANT GROUP $17, up 21 pct
The bagel maker will look at a possible merger or sale of
itself, it said on Thursday.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP $7.82, down 2.3 pct
The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday The bank could end
up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement
following talks with lawyers representing more than 1,000 former
Merrill Lynch & Co brokers, who left the brokerage firm after
BofA acquired it in 2009.
UNITED AIRLINES $22.15, up 2.7 pct
BOEING CO $76.12, down 1 pct
The airline is putting the finishing touches on an order for
at least 100 Boeing 737 narrowbody jets potentially worth $10
billion at list prices, industry sources said on Thursday.
ESTEE LAUDER COS INC $62.25, down 2 pct
The company gave a profit forecast that disappointed Wall
Street on Friday and flagged concerns about a potential slowdown
of China's economy, a market that has helped fuel the high-end
beauty company's sales.
