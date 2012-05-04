May 4 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

LINKEDIN CORP $118.13, up 8 pct

Shares of the professional networking site rose on Friday, after the company smashed quarterly profit expectations and raised its outlook on strong demand for its services that help corporations find and hire employees.

YAHOO INC $15.17, down 1.5 pct

The Web company's board of directors will review a discrepancy in the educational record of Chief Executive Scott Thompson, a spokesman told Reuters, after activist hedge fund Third Point accused Thompson of padding his academic credentials.

ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC $0.4, down 31 pct

Shares in the pharmaceutical company slid on Friday after U.S. health regulators declined to approve its experimental anti-agitation drug for the second time.

DOLBY LABS INC $44.30, up 18 pct

MICROSOFT $31.48, down 1 pct

The audio technology licensor signed an agreement on Thursday with Microsoft for the use of its products in the Windows 8 operating system, and posted a second-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates.

BODY CENTRAL CORP $15.92, down 45 pct

The apparel maker indicated that a heavy fall in same-store sales will hurt its second-quarter results.

SPREADTRUM COMMUNICATIONS INC $15.70, up 17 pct

The China-based cellphone chip designer forecast quarterly revenue above market estimates on new design wins and higher shipments.

LEAPFROG ENTERPRISES INC $10.48, up 16.8 pct

The toy maker posted strong quarterly results on Thursday, helped by an earlier Easter and strong demand for its LeapPad learning tablet, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.

CINCINNATI BELL INC $3.90, up 9.6 pct

The telecom services company said it was planning to spin off its data center business, CyrusOne, through an IPO to help it repay debt.

GEOEYE INC $25, up 4 pct

DIGITALGLOBE INC $15.90, up 17.6 pct

Satellite imagery company offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe for $792 million in a cash-and-stock deal that would create the world's largest fleet of commercial imagery satellites.

EINSTEIN NOAH RESTAURANT GROUP $17, up 21 pct

The bagel maker will look at a possible merger or sale of itself, it said on Thursday.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP $7.82, down 2.3 pct

The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday The bank could end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement following talks with lawyers representing more than 1,000 former Merrill Lynch & Co brokers, who left the brokerage firm after BofA acquired it in 2009.

UNITED AIRLINES $22.15, up 2.7 pct

BOEING CO $76.12, down 1 pct

The airline is putting the finishing touches on an order for at least 100 Boeing 737 narrowbody jets potentially worth $10 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Thursday.

ESTEE LAUDER COS INC $62.25, down 2 pct

The company gave a profit forecast that disappointed Wall Street on Friday and flagged concerns about a potential slowdown of China's economy, a market that has helped fuel the high-end beauty company's sales. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng)