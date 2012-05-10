May 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

AVON PRODUCTS INC, $21.33, down 1 pct

Coty Inc has raised its bid for the company, with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, but the beauty products company said it would withdraw the offer if Avon did not enter into talks by the close of business on May 14, according to a letter Avon made public on Thursday.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, $6.35

The company is in talks to acquire Elpida Memory Inc's business, the companies said on Thursday, as the Japanese chipmaker tries to restructure after tough market conditions and stiff global competition drove it into bankruptcy protection.

HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES, $14.52, down 0.5 pct

GlaxoSmithKline launched its promised $2.6 billion tender for shares in its long-time partner on Thursday, setting out an initial timetable of just under a month to win control.

MYLAN INC, $21.33, up 3 pct

The generic drugmaker, which reported higher-than-expected earnings last month, raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it expects 2012 to be the best year in the company's history.

FEDEX CORP, $88.01, up 1 pct

The company said Thursday its Express arm will buy privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe. Terms were not disclosed.

CISCO SYSTEMS, $17.29, down 8 pct

Shares of the network equipment maker fell in premarket trading after it forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly results on growing worries about the European economy and enterprise IT spending.

KOHL'S CORP, $49.39, down 3 pct

The mid-tier department store chain reported a 23 percent drop in first-quarter profit as its gross margin was hit by price cuts designed to lure back shoppers.

APPLE INC, $574.5, up 1 pct

The company and its key supplier Foxconn Technology will share the initial costs of improving labor conditions at the Chinese factories that assemble iPhones and iPads, Foxconn's top executive said on Thursday.

YAHOO INC, $15.45, up 1 pct

The Internet company's largest outside shareholder said it should make its finance chief or head of media the interim chief executive because of the controversy surrounding CEO Scott Thompson's educational background.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $7.87, up 2 pct

Hundreds of demonstrators converged on the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday to press its executives on issues ranging from home foreclosures to financing for the coal industry.

TESLA MOTORS INC, $34.23, up 14 pct

The electric carmaker will start delivering its Model S sedan to customers next month, slightly earlier than it had previously projected and a sign of progress for Tesla's most crucial launch yet.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC, $3.35, up 4 pct

The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss as it cut costs, and it said shipments and margins were improving in the current quarter due to a pick-up in demand.

PSS WORLD MEDICAL INC, $22.23, down 5 pct

The company said it plans to sell two business units serving skilled nursing facilities and specialty dental practices to focus on its fastest growing segments.

SILICON GRAPHICS INTERNATIONAL CORP, $7.25, down 20 pct

The maker of servers and high-end computers cut its full-year sales outlook as revenue from a big deal was pushed into the next year and demand fell ahead of a product launch.

INFOSPACE INC, $13.51, up 23 pct

The company, which operates online search services, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by growth in its search business and its entry into the tax preparation segment.

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP, $72.50, up 11 pct

The company's first-quarter results trumped Wall Street expectations as higher demand for its energy drinks boosted margins.

(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)