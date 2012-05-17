May 17 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

WAL-MART STORES INC $60.80, up 3 pct premarket

The retailer posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, including a 2.6 percent rise in sales at its Walmart U.S. division's stores open at least a year, as warm weather and an earlier Easter enticed shoppers to spend.

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP, Wednesday close $50.87

The retailer said on Thursday it plans to spin off a large part of its stake in its Canada unit, which Chairman Edward Lampert spent years trying to gain control of, to better focus on its U.S. business.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC $42, up 6 pct pre-market

The electronics testing equipment maker will buy Danish cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in cash to expand its life sciences business.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON'S Wednesday close $63.71

Adding the company's advanced prostate cancer drug, Zytiga, to hormone therapy before surgery has been shown for the first time to eradicate tumors in some men with high-risk forms of the disease.

BANK OF AMERICA Wednesday close $47.11

Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.

APPLE INC $544, down 0.4 pct premarket

The company will struggle to cut its reliance on rival Samsung Electronics for component supplies, analysts and industry sources said on Thursday, despite speculation that it has begun reducing its use of Samsung memory chips.

STARBUCKS CORP Wednesday close $53.02

The coffee chain said it has made a series of management changes to speed up decision making as the company looks to accelerate global sales.

PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC Wednesday close $13.71

The maker of healthcare, personal care and household products posted an adjusted quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher sales of its over-the-counter brands.

GASLOG LTD Wednesday close $11.02

The liquefied natural gas carrier operator, which went public two months ago, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on higher utilization at its two-ship fleet, but forecast lower profit for the full year.

CHILDREN'S PLACE RETAIL STORES INC $44.25, down 1 pct premarket

The kids' clothes retailer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but forecast a loss for the current quarter that was bigger than analysts were expecting, as higher product costs squeeze its margins.

HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES INC $14.49, up 2pct premarket

The company said on Thursday it had adopted a stockholder rights plan as the biotechnology company defends itself against a $2.6 billion hostile takeover bid by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

ASHLAND INC Wednesday close $64.92

The chemical maker raised its quarterly dividend by 29 percent, citing its ability to generate cash and deliver strong financial performance.

