May 21 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Monday:

BLACKROCK INC, Friday's close $171.91

Britain's Barclays Plc said it is to sell all of its $6.1 billion stake in the U.S. asset manager, which it has held for almost three years.

YAHOO INC, $16.40, up 6.4 pct premarket

Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up to half of a 40 percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo Inc for $7.1 billion, in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a public listing.

DAVITA INC, Friday's close $80.81

The biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics has agreed to buy privately-held HealthCare Partners for about $4.42 billion in cash and stock to expand into new markets to help offset potential revenue pressures in its main business.

FACEBOOK INC, $38.28, up 0.1 pct premarket

Newly issued shares in the company may have a hard time in the coming week if lead underwriter Morgan Stanley stops supporting the stock and managers lower down in the IPO book who were hoping for an early surge decide to get out before going underwater.

APPLE INC $534.98, up 1 pct premarket

The chief executives of Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd come face to face on Monday in court-directed mediation in the United States over a dispute in which the iPhone maker claims the Korean firm has "slavishly" copied some of its products.

GOOGLE INC, $607.75, up 1.2 pct premarket

MOTOROLA MOBILITY HOLDINGS $39.79, up 1.5 pct premarket

China said on Sunday it had granted conditional approval to Google's plans to acquire Motorola Mobility Holdings, clearing the last regulatory obstacle to a deal that will help the search company's plans to develop its own smart phones.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, Friday's close $20.78

The company said it will buy equity interests in High Sierra Energy LP and its general partner for $693 million to add crude oil transportation and water treatment services to its offering.

LOWE'S COS INC, $27.60, down 3 pct premarket

The world's second-largest home improvement chain, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong spring sales.

