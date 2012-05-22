May 22 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

FACEBOOK, $32.51, down 4 pct

The selloff in Facebook's shares deepened on Tuesday, as investors continued to question the stock's valuation after Reuters reported that underwriters cut their revenue forecasts for the company before the IPO.

APPLE INC, $565.30, up 1 pct

The company has maintained its place as the world's most valuable brand over the past year, leading a group of technology-related companies that dominate the top 10, according to a study published on Tuesday.

BEST BUY CO INC, $18.49, up 2 pct

The consumer electronics chain reported better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by a lower tax rate and an extra week compared with a year earlier, as the world's largest consumer electronics chain closes stores and searches for a new chief executive.

EXPRESS INC, $17.16, down 26 pct

The specialty apparel retailer reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and cut its full-year earnings outlook as it botched up its strategy to drive more sales of pricier knitted tops for women.

CREE INC, $27.24, down 6 pct

The LED maker named its corporate controller, Michael McDevitt, as interim CFO after John Kurtzweil resigned.

GOOGLE INC, $604, down 2 pct

The company completed its $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc and named a new chief executive for the cellphone maker, who vowed to focus on "fewer, bigger bets."

CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC, $3.56, up 47 pct

The company, which makes metal components for the clean energy industry, said it received a $1.7 million order to supply motor shaft forgings.

BLACKSTONE, $11.97, up 2 pct

Accor is to sell its troubled U.S. budget hotel business for $1.9 billion to the private equity group, in an expected move by the French hotel group to focus on growth outside the United States.

CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD, $1.24, down 7 pct

The solar cell and module maker said it was looking to set up a plant in the United States, after the U.S. government imposed anti-dumping tariffs on solar panel imports from China.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, $35.82, up 3 pct

The U.S. home goods retailer's first-quarter results beat analysts' estimates on strong demand at its Pottery Barn furnishings chain and West Elm furniture stores, prompting it to raise its full-year earnings estimate.

BENIHANA INC, $16.11, up 21 pct

The Japanese-themed restaurant chain plans to go private in a $296 million deal with investment adviser Angelo Gordon & Co, which specializes in alternative investments.

DSW INC, $61.40, up 10 pct

The footwear retailer posted first-quarter results above analysts' estimates, helped by a strong performance at its namesake stores, prompting the company to raise its full-year profit outlook.

ABIOMED INC, $22.71, down 6 pct

Shares of the medical device maker could remain under pressure due to concerns about any possible reimbursement issue with its Impella heart pump, said brokerage Lazard Capital Markets, and downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy."

RALPH LAUREN CORP, $151.63, up 4 pct

The clothing company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by soaring sales, but said it expected the pace of revenue growth to slow, in part because of Europe's economic problems.

