NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks turned higher in late trading on Monday, led by gains in the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 8.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 10,983.88, after briefly trading higher. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.56 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,154.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 13.96 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,481.95. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)