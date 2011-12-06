* Investors digesting S&P warning on downgrades
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 6 U.S. stocks were mostly
lower on Tuesday as cautious investors continued to
digest the S&P's recent downgrade warning for the euro zone.
Losses were capped in the volatile session as some hoped
the warning would help force budget changes at a European Union
summit this week, and the Dow rose on strength in a pair of
industrial names.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said Monday it may cut the
sovereign credit rating of 15 euro zone countries. The warning
was leaked during market hours, and U.S. stocks halved their
session's gains. [ID:nL5E7N546C] [ID:nWNA5168]
Bank stocks, recent outperformers in the U.S. market, kept
a lid on gains, with the S&P financial sector .GSPF down 0.4
percent. The top-performing sectors were defensive, with health
care stocks .GSPA and utilities .GSPU both up 0.4 percent.
"Markets have been pricing in an environment that's less
than AAA, and the fact that it has already been incorporated
into most investors' thinking is why we're not seeing a bigger
sell-off today," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer
at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"Still, the timing of a warning like this is never
completely expected," added Grohowski, who helps oversee $170
billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 38.60
points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,136.43. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 0.53 points, or 0.04 percent, at
1,256.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 13.05
points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,642.71.
France and Germany were planning to force changes to EU
rules in hopes of restoring market confidence and preventing
the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis from widening. European
shares were flat.
General Electric Co (GE.N) was the top performer on the
Dow, climbing 2.3 percent to $16.70 after Bernstein upgraded
the stock to "outperform," citing strong financial fundamentals
and expected dividend increases.
Fellow Dow component 3M Corp (MMM.N) rose 1.8
percent to $82.35 after the diversified manufacturer forecast
2012 earnings and revenue largely in line with expectations as
well as modest margin improvement. [ID:nL3E7N64SV]
AMR Corp AMR.N surged 70 percent to 72 cents after the
bankrupt parent of American Airlines named Beverly Goulet, the
carrier's treasurer, as the chief restructuring officer to
oversee the Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
On the downside, Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N)
fell 11 percent to $42.51 after it cut its fiscal 2012
earnings and sales forecast. [ID:nL3E7N64U5]
