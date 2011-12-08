* ECB's Draghi sees 'substantial' downside risks

* Jobless claims drop more than expected

* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after cautious remarks from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi about more bond purchases to ease the region's debt crisis.

The ECB said it would offer further liquidity measures to help ease the region's debt crisis, but Draghi said "the outlook remains subject to high uncertainty and substantial downside risks." Stock futures initially rallied in the premarket session, but the enthusiasm was soon tempered by Draghi's cautious remarks. For details, see [ID:nECBNEWS]

"Over the last few days what's been coming out of the press is that they're readying this big bazooka to stabilize the problem, and some of the perceived comments have been refuted today," said Tom Donino, co-head of trading at First New York Securities in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 47.87 points, or 0.39 percent, at 12,148.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 8.27 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,252.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took off 10.65 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,638.56.

Wall Street rose for three straight days this week on optimism European leaders forge a plan to fight the crisis at a euro zone summit on Friday.

Draghi's comments are "smacking the market pretty good but to be honest with you the market is holding in a lot better than I would have anticipated it doing," said David Lutz, managing director of trading, Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets, Baltimore.

Losses were limited as U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected in the latest week, a sign the labor market recovery was gaining momentum. Claims fell to a nine-month low. [ID:nN1E7B706Y]

Boeing Co's (BA.N) biggest union ratified a contract extension late Wednesday, ensuring a new version of the planemaker's 737 narrowbody plane will be built in Washington state and likely ending a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board. Shares of the Dow component were up 0.4 percent at $70.89. [ID:nN1E7B6171]

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) fell 2.2 percent to $85.51 after reporting its first-quarter results. [ID:nL3E7N83K2] (Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)