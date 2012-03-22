* China, euro zone manufacturing data softens
* Initial claims, leading indicators on tap in U.S.
* Futures off: Dow 71 pts, S&P 7.8 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. stock index futures fell
o n Thursday after manufacturing data in the euro zone and China
increased worry about a slowing global economy.
* The HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
successive month while the March Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI
showed further contraction, led by a decline in French and
German factory activity.
* The data greatly reduced hopes the euro zone could
sidestep a recession while indicating China's economic slowdown
has yet to wane.
* European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight
session, heading for their longest down run in four months as
weak economic data while shares in Asia relinquished most of the
earlier gains following the data.
* Investors will look to U.S. data with weekly jobless
claims due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the home price index, due at
10 a.m. (1400 GMT), as well as leading indicators, also due at
10 a.m. (1400 GMT) for signs the domestic economy continues to
improve.
* The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 1.2
percent to 1,078.81 and the euro shed 0.4 percent.
* S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 71
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 16 points.
* Discover Financial Services' gained 1.1 percent to
$31.89 in light premarket trade after quarterly profit beat Wall
Street expectations for the eighth straight quarter, as more
Americans used its credit cards, and the company said it was
speeding up its expansion into international markets.
* McDonald's Corp's chief executive Jim Skinner, who
took the top post at the world's biggest hamburger chain after
the abrupt departures of two predecessors, is retiring after
more than seven years at the helm.
* Japan's NEC Corp said it would buy U.S. telecoms
firm Convergys Corp's business support operations, which
span billing and client support services, for $450 million, as
it hunts for new telecom equipment sales abroad.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)