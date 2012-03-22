* China, euro zone manufacturing data softens
* FedEx flat after results
* Initial claims, leading indicators on tap in U.S.
* Futures off: Dow 71 pts, S&P 8.5 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. stock index futures fell
o n T hursday after manufacturing data in the euro zone and China
increased worry about a slowing global economy.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
successive month while the March Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI
showed further contraction, led by a decline in French and
German factory activity.
The data greatly reduced hopes the euro zone could sidestep
a recession while indicating China's economic slowdown has yet
to wane.
European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight
session, heading for their longest down run in four months as
weak economic data reignited concerns about the strength of
global demand while shares in Asia relinquished most of the
earlier gains following the data.
"Germany and France have been the linchpins, keeping the
broader euro zone out of recession and now they are starting to
show weaker data - I understand that one data point does not
necessarily make a trend - but it is something we are really
going to have to watch," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president
at Cuttone & Co in New York.
The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 1.2
percent to 1,079.22 and the euro shed 0.4 percent.
But the market has shrugged off sluggish starts to the
session recently, building upward momentum to finish higher and
domestic data expected Thursday could reverse the early tone.
Investors will look to U.S. data with weekly jobless claims
due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the home price index, due at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT), as well as leading indicators, also due at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT) for signs the domestic economy continues to
improve.
"The market has been extraordinarily temperamental to
headlines for about the past year - both positive and negative.
So if we get both a good print on both the jobless claims and
the data underneath that number, and a good print on the leading
indicators you will see a pretty robust rally," said Bliss.
S&P 500 futures fell 8.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 71
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 14.25 points.
FedEx Corp dropped to $94.77, off 1.1 percent in
premarket trading after the world's second-largest package
delivery company reported a higher quarterly profit and forecast
further advances in the current quarter.
Dollar General Corp advanced 1.1 percent to $45.25 in
the premarket after the discount retailer posted higher
holiday-quarter earnings and sales as more shoppers came in and
spent more per visit.
ConAgra Foods Inc dipped 0.8 percent to $26.15
premarket after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by price increases, but stood by its full-year
targets.
Discover Financial Services' slipped 1.1 percent to
$31.30 in premarket trade after quarterly profit beat Wall
Street expectations for the eighth straight quarter, as more
Americans used its credit cards, and the company said it was
speeding up its expansion into international markets.
McDonald's Corp's shed 0.6 percent to $96.14 after
the world's biggest hamburger chain said chief executive Jim
Skinner is retiring after more than seven years at the helm.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)