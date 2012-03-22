* China, euro zone manufacturing data softens
* FedEx flat after results
* Initial jobless claims show labor market improvement
* Futures off: Dow 60 points, S&P 8 points, Nasdaq 13 points
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. stocks were set for a
weaker open o n T hursday as data on the domestic labor market did
little to counter concerns about weakness in the global economy
after soft manufacturing data in the euro zone and China.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
successive month while the March Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI
showed further contraction, led by a decline in French and
German factory activity.
The data greatly reduced hopes the euro zone could sidestep
a recession while indicating China's slowdown has yet to wane.
European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight
session, heading for their longest down run in four months as
weak economic data reignited concerns about the strength of
global demand while shares in Asia relinquished most of the
earlier gains following the data.
The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 1 percent
to 1,079.22 and the euro shed 0.3 percent.
Labor Department data showed new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits dropped to a fresh four-year low last
week, providing more evidence the domestic economy continues to
slowly improve, but were not enough to adjust investor
expectations higher.
"With France and Germany's PMI coming in so low - they have
been the catalyst that has been holding Europe together so it's
a little bit of fear for some of the market participants," said
Brad Thompson, chief investment officer at Stadion Money
Management in Watkinsville, Georgia.
"A lot of the growth expectations economically, from a
domestic standpoint have been priced in this recent trend, so
the risk right now is still Europe."
The market has been resilient recently and able to rebound
off sluggish starts to the session, but Thursday's trading could
represent the first significant test for the S&P 500 to hold the
1,400 support level which it has held the past five days.
Other U.S. data expected later include the home price index,
at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) as well as leading indicators, also due at
10 a.m.
S&P 500 futures fell 8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 60
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 13 points.
FedEx Corp dropped to $93.45, off 2.5 percent in
premarket trading after the world's second-largest package
delivery company reported a higher quarterly profit and forecast
further advances in the current quarter.
Dollar General Corp advanced 1.5 percent to $45.40 in
the premarket after the discount retailer posted higher
holiday-quarter earnings and sales as more shoppers came in and
spent more per visit.
ConAgra Foods Inc dipped 0.8 percent to $26.15
premarket after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by price increases, but stood by its full-year
target.
Discover Financial Services shed 1 percent to $31.34
in premarket trade after quarterly profit beat Wall Street
expectations for the eighth straight quarter, as more Americans
used its credit cards, and the company said it was speeding up
its expansion into international markets.
McDonald's Corp's lost 0.5 percent to $96.20 after
the world's biggest hamburger chain said chief executive Jim
Skinner is retiring after more than seven years at the helm.
