* China, euro zone manufacturing contract again
* FedEx falls on outlook, cites weak European economy
* Initial jobless claims show U.S. labor market improvement
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P off 0.6 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 22 The Dow and the S&P 500 fell
for a third straight day on Thursday on concerns about the
global economy's growth outlook after manufacturing data showed
a drop in new orders in both the euro zone and China.
The market has shown resilience recently, able to rebound
off sluggish starts to the session, but Thursday's trading could
represent the first significant test of whether the S&P 500 can
hold the 1,400 support level.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month, and in Europe, manufacturing in the euro
zone contracted further, led by a decline in French and German
factory activity, data showed.
Shares of FedEx Corp, the world's No. 2 package delivery
company, slumped on Thursday, dragging down the Dow Jones
Transportation Average after the company warned of a lowered
outlook due to Europe's weak economy.
"The thought that the global economy might be entering a
recession is what's causing investors to take a pause from the
rally," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"But I see this as no more than a short-term consolidation.
We broke above the 1,230-1,360 range that we had been trading
for over a year. As long as we don't enter that range again, I
think the decline we are seeing is short-term."
Thursday's data greatly reduced hopes that the euro zone
could sidestep a recession, and indicated China's slowdown has
yet to wane.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.51
points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,055.11. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.98 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,393.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.93 points, or 0.29
percent, at 3,066.39.
FedEx Corp shares fell 4.3 percent to $91.70. The
Dow Jones Transportation Average lost 1.8 percent.
European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight
session, heading for their longest down run in four months.
Evidence of an improving U.S. job market failed to lift
sentiment. The U.S. Labor Department reported new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week to 348,000, the lowest
level in four years.
In contrast to the overall market's declines, Dollar General
Corp advanced 3.6 percent to $46.37 after reporting
higher-than-expected earnings and sales for the holiday quarter.
The stock of the discount retailer, which prices
most of its merchandise below $10, earlier hit a 52-week high at
$46.95.
But McDonald's Corp's, a Dow component, fell 0.6
percent to $96.14 a day after the world's biggest hamburger
chain said Chief Executive Jim Skinner is retiring after more
than seven years at the helm.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)