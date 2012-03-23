* Nike forecasts strong year

* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip

* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P off 0.4 pt, Nasdaq up 9.5

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday after equities suffered their worst percentage drop in two weeks, with the S&P 500 on track for its first decline in the past six weeks.

* The benchmark S&P is down 0.8 percent for the week, and many investors were waiting for a further pullback after the index has risen 10.8 percent for the year and 26.7 percent from its October low.

* Factory data showing a slowdown in both the euro zone and China sent the S&P 500 lower on Thursday to its first close closed below 1,400 in six sessions.

* S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4 point and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 9 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.

* Economic data on tap for Friday includes new home sales for February at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey forecast a total of 325,000 annualized units compared with 321,000 in January.

* Zynga Inc dipped 0.4 percent to $13.70 in light premarket trade after the online games maker said shareholders will sell about 43 million shares in a secondary offering.

* Sportswear retailer Nike Inc forecast a strong year and said it was heading into the spring quarter with strong demand and improving margin trends.

* Jobs search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said in an interview.

* European equities retreated further after four straight sessions of declines, stalked by concerns over the global growth outlook.

* Asian shares fell after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global economy. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)