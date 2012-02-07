(Corrects 4th paragraph to show Alfa Laval is an engineering
group, not a shipbuilder)
* Greece debt negotiations continue
* Coca-Cola climbs after results
* Futures off: Dow 6 pts, S&P 4.7 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news, see
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures
fell on Tuesday, indicating equities may fall for a second
straight session, as talks to secure a new bailout for Greece
and avoid an unruly default had yet to bear fruit.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos negotiated through most
of the night with lenders from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund over more fiscal reforms as trade
unions staged a national strike against more cuts.
"As we enter this week the No. 1 concern we have is when,
and if, Greece will get a deal cut with creditors, and the
longer we wait the more nervous the market gets about that,"
said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in
New York.
"Everybody talks about the March deadline looming large -
this is something we need to put in the rear view mirror for the
markets to start moving forward."
European shares fell after disappointing results from
investment bank UBS AG and engineering group
Alfa Laval AB and on Greece worries. The FTSEurofirst
300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent.
The benchmark S&P index had risen for five straight weeks on
the back of improving U.S. economic data, punctuated by the
Friday payrolls report, to lift the index up almost 7 percent
for the year. A light economic calendar this week has shifted
investor focus back to the euro zone.
A disorderly Greece debt default could lead to increased
fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone and dampen
the U.S. recovery.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 6
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 5.75 points.
Coca-Cola Co climbed 0.9 percent to $68.65 in
premarket after the soft-drink maker posted its fourth-quarter
results.
As earnings season winds down, investors awaited results
from companies including Lincoln National Corp and Walt
Disney Co.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 1.9 percent to $52.34 in
light premarket trade after it reported lower quarterly sales
and earnings as last year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply
chains and weak European economies hurt demand.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 290 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
UBS predicted more weakness in investment banking after a
restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit
from the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the global
economy.
ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the
first half after a weak end to last year, with a clear pick-up
in North America but continued concerns about Europe. The
world's largest steelmaker, which makes about 7 percent of
global steel, said shipments would return to levels seen at the
start of last year and mining output would continue to grow.
Toyota Motor Co raised its full-year profit
forecast by more than one-third, though the outlook was still
some way below market expectations.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to testify
before the Senate Budget Committee in Washington, D.C., at 10
a.m. (1500 GMT).
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering
questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings
overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a
five-week rally.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)