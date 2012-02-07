(Corrects 7th paragraph to show Alfa Laval is an engineering
firm and not a shipbuilder)
* Greece debt negotiations continue
* Coca-Cola climbs after results
* Futures off: Dow 5 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
* [For up-to-the-minute market news, see ]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks were poised
for a lower open on Tuesday, indicating equities may
fall for a second consecutive session, as talks to secure a new
bailout for Greece and avoid an unruly default had yet to
produce definitive results.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos negotiated through most
of the night with lenders from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund over more fiscal reforms as trade
unions staged a national strike against more cuts.
A Greek government official said the nation is preparing the
text of an agreement on a 130-billion euro bailout that must be
put to political leaders for approval, suggesting Athens had
neared completion of talks with lenders.
"Markets would love to see some certainty, and we don't have
any of that at the moment," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst
and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"On the equities side, we've come a long way, and we are
getting into overbought territory, so most of us are expecting a
bit of a pullback or a period of consolidation - the depth of
the pullback really depends on Greece and the European debt
problems."
A disorderly Greece debt default could lead to increased
fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone and dampen
the U.S. recovery.
European shares fell on the Greece talks and after
disappointing results from investment bank UBS AG
and engineering firm Alfa Laval AB.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
down 0.5 percent.
The benchmark S&P index had risen for five straight weeks on
the back of improving U.S. economic data, punctuated by the
Friday payrolls report, to lift the index up almost 7 percent
for the year. A light economic calendar this week has shifted
investor focus back to the euro zone.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 5
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 5.5 points.
Coca-Cola Co climbed 1.1 percent to $68.75 in
premarket after the soft-drink maker reported
better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a new
cost-savings program.
As earnings season winds down, investors awaited results
from companies including Lincoln National Corp and Walt
Disney Co.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 2.6 percent to $52 in
premarket trade after it reported lower quarterly sales and
earnings as last year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply
chains and weak European economies hurt demand.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
UBS predicted more weakness in investment banking after a
restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit
from the euro-zone debt crisis and worries about the global
economy. Shares dipped 1.2 percent to $14.20 in New York
premarket trade.
ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the
first half of 2012 after a weak end to last year, with a clear
pick-up in North America but continued concerns about Europe.
U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest steelmaker rose 2.2
percent to $21.91 premarket.
Toyota Motor Co U.S.-listed shares gained 2.4
percent to $79.57 after the automaker raised its full-year
profit forecast by more than one-third, though the outlook was
still some way below market expectations.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to testify
before the Senate Budget Committee in Washington, D.C., at 10
a.m. (1500 GMT).
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)