* Greece prepping text on bailout package
* Coca-Cola climbs after results
* Indexes off: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks edged lower at
the open on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome
of discussions on a bailout package for Greece from
international lenders that would help the country avoid a
chaotic default.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos negotiated through most
of the night with lenders from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund over more fiscal reforms as trade
unions staged a national strike against more cuts.
A Greek government official said the nation is preparing the
text of an agreement on a 130-billion euro bailout that must be
put to political leaders for approval, suggesting Athens had
largely wrapped up talks with lenders.
"Markets would love to see some certainty, and we don't have
any of that at the moment," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst
and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"On the equities side, we've come a long way, and we are
getting into overbought territory, so most of us are expecting a
bit of a pullback or a period of consolidation - the depth of
the pullback really depends on Greece and the European debt
problems."
A disorderly Greece debt default could lead to increased
fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone and dampen
the U.S. recovery.
European shares fell on the Greece talks and after
disappointing results from investment bank UBS AG
and engineering firm Alfa Laval AB.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
down 0.7 percent.
The benchmark S&P index had risen for five straight weeks on
the back of improving U.S. economic data, punctuated by the
Friday payrolls report, to lift the index up almost 7 percent
for the year. A light economic calendar this week has shifted
investor focus back to the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 38.30
points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,806.83. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 4.83 points, or 0.36 percent, to
1,339.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.72
points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,892.27.
Coca-Cola Co edged up 0.2 percent to $68.15 after the
soft-drink maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results
and announced a new cost-savings program.
As earnings season winds down, investors awaited results
from companies including Lincoln National Corp and Walt
Disney Co.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 3.4 percent to $51.54
after it reported lower quarterly sales and earnings as last
year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains and weak
European economies hurt demand.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
UBS predicted more weakness in investment banking after a
restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit
from the euro-zone debt crisis and worries about the global
economy. Shares dipped 2.5 percent to $14.01 in New York trade.
ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the
first half of 2012 after a weak end to last year, with a clear
pick-up in North America but continued concerns about Europe.
U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest steelmaker rose 1.8
percent to $21.83.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)