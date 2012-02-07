(Corrects 17th paragraph to show Alfa Laval is an engineering
firm and not a shipbuilder)
* Greece prepping text on bailout package
* Coca-Cola climbs after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks traded edged
higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of
discussions on a bailout package for Greece that would help the
country avoid a chaotic default.
Greek officials worked on the draft of a text on the
130-billion-euro bailout plan that will be put to political
leaders for approval as strikers protesting against more
austerity tussled with police outside parliament.
A light U.S. economic calendar this week shifted investor
focus back to the euro zone. With the S&P 500 up 6.6 percent
this year the market has grown cautious before Greek leaders put
pen to paper on the terms of the deal.
Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in
Westport, Connecticut, said the market was holding up well
despite some profit taking as investors bet a deal would be
completed.
"If investors thought the Greek talks were going to
collapse, financial markets will be a lot weaker than they are,"
he said. But "a lasting solution continues to be something that
is hard to come by."
Cyclical areas of the market that led the recent rally were
the weakest on Tuesday. The S&P energy and industrial
indexes fell 0.8 percent. Boeing Co was the
biggest drag on the Dow industrials, dropping 1.3 percent to
$74.46.
A disorderly Greek debt default would almost certainly lead
to increased fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone
and risks wreaking havoc in credit markets. The impact could
also dampen the U.S. recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.42 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 12,873.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.29 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,345.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.99 points, or 0.17
percent, at 2,906.98.
"On the equities side, we've come a long way, and we are
getting into overbought territory, so most of us are expecting a
bit of a pullback or a period of consolidation," said Frank
Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in
Chicago. "The depth of the pullback really depends on Greece and
the European debt problems."
The benchmark S&P 500 index had risen for five straight
weeks on the back of improving U.S. economic data, capped by the
Friday payrolls report. Accommodative monetary policy around the
world has also helped to fuel the rally.
Coca-Cola Co rose 1.5 percent to $69.05 after the
soft-drink maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results
and announced a new cost-savings program.
As earnings season winds down, investors awaited results
from companies including Lincoln National Corp and Walt
Disney Co.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 2.9 percent to $51.76
after it reported lower quarterly sales and earnings as last
year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains and weak
European economies hurt demand.
In a troubling sign for the banking sector, UBS predicted
more weakness in investment banking after a restructuring of the
business failed to prevent an earnings hit from the euro-zone
debt crisis and worries about the global economy. Shares dipped
1.7 percent to $14.12 in New York trade.
ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the
first half of 2012 after a weak end to last year, with a clear
pick-up in North America but continued concerns about Europe.
U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest steelmaker rose 1.6
percent to $21.83.
European shares fell on the Greece talks and after
disappointing results from investment bank UBS AG
and engineering firm Alfa Laval AB.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell
0.3 percent.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday renewed a
pledge to prevent Europe's financial crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in testimony before Congress that mirrored remarks
he made last week.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)