* Greece prepping text on bailout package

* Coca-Cola climbs after results

* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news, see

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece that is critical to the country avoiding a chaotic default.

Greek officials worked on the draft of a text on the 130-billion-euro bailout plan that will be put to political leaders for approval while strikers protesting against more austerity tussled with police outside parliament.

A light U.S. economic calendar this week shifted investor focus back to the euro zone. With the S&P 500 up nearly 7 percent this year the market has grown hesitant before Greek leaders put pen to paper on the terms of the deal.

An improving technical picture for equities, reasonable earnings, better economic data and optimism over Europe's debt crisis were all boosting stocks, said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at DowBull.com in SanFrancisco.

"Lots of little positives add up to one big positive," he said. "There's a lot of positive factors that are going to hold us up."

Boosting the Dow, soft-drink maker Coca-Cola Co rose 1 percent to $68.71 after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a cost-savings program.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.50 points, or 0.24 percent, to 12,875.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.01 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,346.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.25 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,906.24.

A disorderly Greek debt default would almost certainly lead to increased fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone and would risk wreaking havoc in credit markets. The impact could also dampen the U.S. recovery.

Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut, said the market was holding up well despite some early profit-taking as investors bet a deal would be completed.

"If investors thought the Greek talks were going to collapse, financial markets will be a lot weaker than they are," he said.

But, he added, "A lasting solution continues to be something that is hard to come by."

The benchmark S&P 500 index last week marked a fifth straight week of gains on the back of improving U.S. economic data, capped by Friday's payrolls report. Accommodative monetary policy around the world has also helped to fuel the rally.

Technical analysts say that improved medium-term momentum indicators such as a recent move of the S&P 500's 50-day moving average above its 200-day moving average should mean more gains for stocks in the coming months.

Shares of money-market fund operators took a hit on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was finalizing rules meant to stabilize the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual fund sector, including allowing the net asset value of funds to fluctuate.

Shares of Federated Investors Inc, whose high percentage of money-market funds makes it vulnerable to changes in fund rules, fell 4.2 percent to $17.87.

Shares in Charles Schwab Corp, another large money-fund provider, were also down, falling 1.8 percent to $12.47.

As the quarterly earnings season winds down, investors awaited results from companies including Lincoln National Corp and Walt Disney Co.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results so far, 60 percent topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this point of the reporting season.

Emerson Electric Co dipped 2.8 percent to $51.89 after it reported lower quarterly sales and earnings as last year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains and weak European economies hurt demand.

In a troubling sign for the banking sector, Swiss bank UBS predicted more weakness in investment banking after a restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit from the euro-zone debt crisis and worries about the global economy. UBS shares dipped 1.7 percent to $14.12 in New York trade.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday renewed a pledge to prevent Europe's financial crisis from damaging the U.S. economy in testimony before Congress that mirrored remarks he made last week. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Leslie Adler)