By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks edged higher
on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of discussions on a
bailout package for Greece that is critical to the country
avoiding a chaotic default.
Greek officials worked on the draft of a text on the
130-billion-euro bailout plan that will be put to political
leaders for approval while strikers protesting against more
austerity tussled with police outside parliament.
A light U.S. economic calendar this week shifted investor
focus back to the euro zone. With the S&P 500 up nearly 7
percent this year the market has grown hesitant before Greek
leaders put pen to paper on the terms of the deal.
An improving technical picture for equities, reasonable
earnings, better economic data and optimism over Europe's debt
crisis were all boosting stocks, said Marc Pado, U.S. market
strategist at DowBull.com in SanFrancisco.
"Lots of little positives add up to one big positive," he
said. "There's a lot of positive factors that are going to hold
us up."
Boosting the Dow, soft-drink maker Coca-Cola Co rose
1 percent to $68.71 after it reported better-than-expected
quarterly results and announced a cost-savings program.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.50 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 12,875.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 2.01 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,346.34. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.25 points, or 0.15
percent, to 2,906.24.
A disorderly Greek debt default would almost certainly lead
to increased fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone
and would risk wreaking havoc in credit markets. The impact
could also dampen the U.S. recovery.
Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial
in Westport, Connecticut, said the market was holding up well
despite some early profit-taking as investors bet a deal would
be completed.
"If investors thought the Greek talks were going to collapse,
financial markets will be a lot weaker than they are," he said.
But, he added, "A lasting solution continues to be something
that is hard to come by."
The benchmark S&P 500 index last week marked a fifth
straight week of gains on the back of improving U.S. economic
data, capped by Friday's payrolls report. Accommodative monetary
policy around the world has also helped to fuel the rally.
Technical analysts say that improved medium-term momentum
indicators such as a recent move of the S&P 500's 50-day moving
average above its 200-day moving average should mean more gains
for stocks in the coming months.
Shares of money-market fund operators took a hit on Tuesday
after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission was finalizing rules meant to stabilize
the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual fund sector, including
allowing the net asset value of funds to fluctuate.
Shares of Federated Investors Inc, whose high
percentage of money-market funds makes it vulnerable to changes
in fund rules, fell 4.2 percent to $17.87.
Shares in Charles Schwab Corp, another large
money-fund provider, were also down, falling 1.8 percent to
$12.47.
As the quarterly earnings season winds down, investors
awaited results from companies including Lincoln National Corp
and Walt Disney Co.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results so far, 60
percent topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at
this point of the reporting season.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 2.8 percent to $51.89
after it reported lower quarterly sales and earnings as last
year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains and weak
European economies hurt demand.
In a troubling sign for the banking sector, Swiss bank UBS
predicted more weakness in investment banking
after a restructuring of the business failed to prevent an
earnings hit from the euro-zone debt crisis and worries about
the global economy. UBS shares dipped 1.7 percent to $14.12 in
New York trade.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday renewed a
pledge to prevent Europe's financial crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in testimony before Congress that mirrored remarks
he made last week.
