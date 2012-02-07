* Greece prepping text on bailout package
* Coca-Cola climbs after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks edged higher
on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of
discussions on a bailout package for Greece that is critical to
the country avoiding a chaotic default.
Though recent data has pointed to stronger-than-expected
growth in the United States, helping lift the S&P up almost 7
percent in 2012, investors continue to watch the euro zone for
any sign of a setback in dealing with its sovereign debt crisis,
which could slow global growth or hit bank profits.
Greece's government is preparing a document with a list of
painful reforms needed to clinch a new, 130-billion-euro bailout
financing package.
U.S. equities have struggled for direction this week, with
questions related to Greece still unresolved, despite Friday's
very strong U.S. January payroll report.
"There's a tug of war between fundamentals, which are
improving, and the macro backdrop of geopolitical risk from
Europe," said Andrew Goldberg, market strategist at J.P. Morgan
Funds in New York. "We're still waiting on Greece, but at the
same time we're almost being forced to pay attention to the
improving data."
A disorderly Greek debt default would almost certainly lead
to increased fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone
and would risk wreaking havoc in credit markets. The impact
could also dampen the U.S. recovery.
Boosting the Dow, Coca-Cola Co rose 1 percent to
$68.71 after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results
and announced a cost-savings program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.63 points,
or 0.29 percent, at 12,881.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.70 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,347.03. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.83 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,905.82.
The benchmark S&P 500 index last week marked a fifth
straight week of gains on the back of improving U.S. economic
data, capped by Friday's payrolls report. Accommodative monetary
policy around the world has also helped to fuel the rally.
Technical analysts say that improved medium-term momentum
indicators such as a recent move of the S&P 500's 50-day moving
average above its 200-day moving average should mean more gains
for stocks in the coming months.
Shares of money-market fund operators took a hit on Tuesday
after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission was finalizing rules meant to stabilize
the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual fund sector, including
allowing the net asset value of funds to fluctuate.
Shares of Federated Investors Inc, whose high
percentage of money-market funds makes it vulnerable to changes
in fund rules, fell 3.8 percent to $17.94.
Shares in Charles Schwab Corp, another large
money-fund provider, fell 2 percent to $12.44.
As the quarterly earnings season winds down, investors
awaited results from companies including Lincoln National Corp
and Walt Disney Co.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results so far, 60
percent topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at
this point of the reporting season.
"Earnings are certainly weaker than prior quarters,
especially for companies with overseas exposure, but at the same
time that's something that isn't unexpected when you consider
the headwinds," Goldberg said.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 2.8 percent to $51.89
after it reported lower quarterly sales and earnings as last
year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains and weak
European economies hurt demand.
Swiss bank UBS predicted more weakness in
investment banking after a restructuring of the business failed
to prevent an earnings hit from the euro-zone debt crisis and
worries about the global economy. UBS shares dipped 1.3 percent
to $14.19 in New York trade.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday renewed a
pledge to prevent Europe's financial crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in testimony before Congress that mirrored remarks
he made last week.
