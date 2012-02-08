* Investors cautiously optimistic about Greek deal

* Disney falls after quarterly results

* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.3 pt, Nasdaq 4 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news, see

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as leaders in Greece again attempted to reach a deal on reforms in exchange for a new bailout.

The recent delays stirred European Union officials to warn Greece that the euro zone could continue without the fiscally troubled nation, which needs a rescue package to avoid an unruly default.

In Europe, banks led shares higher, with investors positioning for a favorable resolution in Greece and cheering a string of upbeat corporate results. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 15 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.

Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell short of expectations after a poor showing from the movies unit, but profit grew faster than expected as its TV networks and theme parks held strong in an uncertain economy. Shares fell 0.9 percent to $40.60 in light premarket trade.

Sprint Nextel Corp posted a wider fourth-quarter loss as costs from the Apple Inc iPhone weighed down the No. 3 U.S. mobile operator. Sprint shares rose nearly 5 percent to $2.57 premarket.

Visa Inc, scheduled to post earnings later Wednesday, is expected to come in with a profit of $1.45 per share, up from $1.23 a year ago, helped by a rise in consumer spending in the holiday season.

Other companies due to report include Cisco Systems Inc and News Corp.

Cisco is expected to post a stable quarter, lifted by improving U.S. enterprise demand a year after the network equipment maker issued a weak outlook.

With Groupon Inc set to report its first results as a public company, the market will be keen to see if the largest daily deal website makes its first quarterly profit. Groupon is expected to report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $475 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil field services company Halliburton Co plans to stop issuing BlackBerry smartphones to employees and switch to the Apple iPhone, marking another setback for Research In Motion Ltd .

Illumina Inc rejected a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche Holding AG on Tuesday, calling it inadequate.

Asian shares hit their highest level in more than five months as investors kept hopes alive for an agreement on details of a new Greek bailout package. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)