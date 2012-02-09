* Greece talks stall over pension reforms

* ECB, Bank of England rate decisions on deck

* Futures off: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday as Greek leaders had not yet reached a deal on fiscal reforms and ahead of policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank and data on the U.S. labor market.

* Greece needs to reach an agreement on reforms and austerity measures to get a new bailout package and avoid a chaotic default. Pension reform remained a stumbling block.

* Euro zone officials said the full deal must be reached by Feb. 15 in order to complete the necessary legal paperwork.

* The ECB and Bank of England are expected to leave interest rates unchanged later today when policy is announced, as the BoE looks set to inject another round of stimulus.

* European shares rose as investors bet on a positive outcome in Greece, and on hopes ECB policy would remain supportive for the region. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent.

* S&P 500 futures fell 2.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 20 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5.75 point.

* In the United States, investors will eye weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) for any follow-up strength in the labor market after Friday's much better-than-expected payrolls report. Economist expect 370,000 claims versus 367,000 in the prior week.

* The Commerce Department releases wholesale inventories for December, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

* PepsiCo Inc early Thursday reported higher quarterly profit and said it will cut 3 percent of its workforce.

* Cisco Systems Inc posted second-quarter results that beat estimates after the close Wednesday and hiked its quarterly dividend. Shares dipped 0.2 percent to $20.38 in premarket trading.

* Groupon Inc slumped 14.8 percent to $20.95 premarket. The daily deal website's first quarterly results since it went public stoked concern about limited disclosure and slowing growth.

* U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse AG lost 3.1 percent to $26.79 in light premarket trade after the bank posted an unexpected fourth-quarter net loss as its investment bank struggled and it took almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in charges.

* Other companies expected to post results Thursday include Expedia Inc Pitney Bowes Inc and Philip Morris International Inc.

* Through Wednesday morning, of the 315 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, 61.0 percent have been above analyst expectations, tracking below the pace of recent quarters. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)