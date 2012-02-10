* Greek negotiations stumble again, weigh on banks

* China imports fall

* Futures off: Dow 60 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as the latest setback in Greek negotiations for a bailout package put the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-day winning streak.

* Workers in Greece went on strike against fiscal reform measures while euro zone finance ministers said the fiscally troubled nation will need to make more cuts in order for them to grant bailout funds.

* Stocks rose modestly on Thursday to push the S&P up 7.5 percent for the year after an apparent deal was reached between Greek parties on reforms.

* European shares fell as the new conditions put the deal in jeopardy, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent.

* Bank shares stumbled on concerns over the latest stumbling block in the debt crisis. The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index fell 1.6 percent. Bank of America Corp lost 1.7 percent to $8.04 and Citigroup Inc fell 1.7 percent to $33.10 in premarket trade.

* S&P 500 futures fell 9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 60 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 11.25 points.

* Adding to the dour tone, China's imports fell in January the most since the depths of the financial crisis, raising concerns demand may be in wilting more than previously thought, even accounting for Lunar New Year Factory shutdowns.

* Economic data expected on Friday includes December international trade figures from the Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Economists expect a trade deficit of $48.0 billion in December versus a deficit of $47.75 billion in November.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers is due at 1455 GMT. February's preliminary consumer sentiment index is expected to come in at 74.5 compared with 75.0 in the final January report.

* Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private its Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.

* NYSE Euronext narrowly beat analyst forecasts with a 13 profit rise to $212 million in the fourth quarter, after Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gn.DE plan to take over the trans-atlantic exchange were scuppered last week.

* As earnings season moves into its tail end, 339 companies in the S&P 500 have reported results through Thursday morning, with 63 percent topping analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, tracking below recent quarters through this stage of the earnings season.

