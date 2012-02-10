* Greek negotiations stumble again, weigh on banks
* China January imports fall
* Futures off: Dow 102 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts
* [For up-to-the-minute market news, see ]
(Adds data, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. stocks were poised
to drop at the open on Friday as the most recent
flare-up in Greek negotiations for a financial bailout package
put the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-day winning streak.
Workers in Greece went on strike to oppose fiscal reform
measures requested by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund, as Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
said the nation needs to reach a decision within days on
accepting the terms of a bailout.
Stocks rose modestly on Thursday to push the S&P
up 7.5 percent for the year after an apparent deal was reached
between Greek parties on reforms, leaving equities primed for a
pullback.
"They want some binding resolution that some subsequent
Greek government is going to be committed to enforcing, and I
can understand the reticence of EU officials for wanting this,"
said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist, at Federated
Investors, in New York.
"Given the fact we've got a seven-percent rally in six weeks
and a twenty-five percent rally in four months, it's perfectly
reasonable that we should have a little bit of pause here."
European shares fell as the request for further cuts in
Greece put the deal in jeopardy, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares down 1.1 percent.
Bank shares dropped on concerns over the latest stumbling
block in the debt crisis. The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking
Index fell 2.7 percent. Bank of America Corp
lost 1.6 percent to $8.05 and Citigroup Inc fell 2.1
percent to $32.97 in premarket trade.
S&P 500 futures fell 12 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 102
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 19 points.
Adding to the dour tone, China's imports fell in January,
the most since the depths of the financial crisis, raising
concerns demand may be wilting more than previously thought,
even accounting for shutdowns over the Lunar New Year.
Data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed the monthly
trade gap for December swelled to $48.8 billion as goods imports
climbed to the highest level since July 2008.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers is due at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT). February's preliminary
consumer sentiment index is expected to dip to 74.5 from 75.0 in
the final January report.
Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private its
Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter
said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder
Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash
and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.
Yahoo shares dipped 0.1 percent to $15.98 premarket.
Arch Coal Inc dropped 4 percent to $14.96 premarket
after it posted fourth-quarter results that missed analysts'
expectations and said its 2012 volumes will fall by more than 5
million.
As earnings season moves into its final weeks, 339 companies
in the S&P 500 have reported results through Thursday morning,
with 63 percent topping analyst expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data, tracking below recent quarters through
this stage of the earnings season.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)