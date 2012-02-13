* Bank shares rise after Greek austerity measures approved
* Apple breaks above $500 for first time
* Regeneron rallies after lifting 2012 sales outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.75 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stocks rose
on Monday, led by bank shares after Greece's
parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a cash
disbursement and avoid an unruly default.
Greek lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and
jobs on Sunday as the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion)
bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
But unrest in the streets and a voting rebellion by
lawmakers of the ruling coalition suggested Greece may be on the
brink of massive social unrest, which would make it difficult
for Athens to stick to the rescue terms.
The S&P 500 last week hit a 7-month high, in part on bets
the Greek reforms would pass. The benchmark index traded near
the 1,355 level, seen as a resistance point and possible trigger
for a pullback.
"Although we're up, we still haven't eclipsed the highs we
did last week in some of the indexes," said Bruce McCain, chief
investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland. "It is a
sign there was some more enthusiasm on the prospect (of the
Greek deal) than on the news."
The S&P 500 is up more than 25 percent from a low in early
October. McCain said he is worried that the recent market rally
may have outpaced the economic improvement.
"You have to respect the fact the market has been as strong
as it has been, but we wouldn't buy into this strength," he
said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.27 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 12,883.50. The S&P 500 Index gained
10.12 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,352.76. The Nasdaq Composite
added 28.80 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,932.68.
Financial stocks, up more than 1 percent, were among
the best performers on the S&P 500, and bank shares led gains in
Europe. A gauge of European banking stocks gained 0.5
percent, and an index of Greek banks surged 12.3
percent.
On Wall Street, Bank of America climbed 2.7 percent
to $8.29 and is up almost 50 percent this year. Bank shares
continue to outperform after having posted deep losses in 2011.
Apple Inc raised the stakes in an intensifying
global patent battle with Samsung Electronics by
targeting Samsung's latest model using Google Inc's
fast-growing Android software.
Apple shares rose 1.5 percent to $500.95 after reaching a
record of $503.83, while Google rose 1.2 percent to $613.26.
Google is expected to win approval from European regulators,
as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 13 percent to
$115.37 after the company significantly raised its 2012 sales
forecast for a key eye drug.
As earnings season moves into its final stages, 51 companies
in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report results this week.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the 357
companies in the benchmark index that have released results, 64
percent have beaten analyst expectations.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)