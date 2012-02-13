* Nasdaq Composite hits highest level since Dec. 2000

* Apple breaks above $500 for first time

* Regeneron rallies after lifting 2012 sales outlook

* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.95 pct (Updates to close)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month highs, after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default.

Apple Inc shares closed above $500 for the first time after a gain of 1.9 percent, leading the Nasdaq Composite to close at a more than 11-year high.

Greek lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and jobs on Sunday as the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

But unrest in the streets and a voting rebellion by lawmakers of the ruling coalition suggested Greece may be on the brink of massive social unrest, which would make it difficult for Athens to stick to the rescue terms.

Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at ChannelCapitalResearch.com, said there is some skepticism about whether the Greek public will accept the reforms. But current market conditions make it hard for money managers to avoid stocks.

"Mutual fund managers have a herd instinct and if everyone else is playing the game, with cash yielding zero, they have to participate," Roberts said.

The S&P 500 last week hit a 7-month high and is up more than 25 percent from a low in early October, in part on bets the Greek reforms would pass. The benchmark index is hitting strong resistance in the 1,355-1,360 area, a possible trigger for a pullback.

"You have to respect the fact the market has been as strong as it has been, but we wouldn't buy into this strength," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76. The Nasdaq Composite rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39.

Apple raised the stakes in an intensifying global patent battle with Samsung Electronics by targeting Samsung's latest model that uses Google's Android software.

Apple shares rose as high as $503.83 and ended up 1.9 percent to a record close of $502.60. Google rose 1 percent to $612.20.

Google is expected to win approval from European regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according to people familiar with the matter.

Financial stocks, up 1 percent, were among the best performers on the S&P 500. Bank of America climbed 2.2 percent to $8.25 and is up almost 50 percent this year. Bank shares continued to outperform after having posted deep losses in 2011.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 12.3 percent to $114.65 after the company raised its 2012 sales forecast for a key eye drug.

As earnings season moves into its final stages, 51 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report results this week. According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the 357 companies in the benchmark index that have released results, 64 percent have beaten analyst expectations.

About 5.97 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, compared with last year's daily average of near 7.84 billion shares.

On The NYSE, more than three stocks rose for every one that fell. On the Nasdaq, slightly more than eight posted gains for every three decliners. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)