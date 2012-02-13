* Nasdaq Composite hits highest level since Dec. 2000
* Apple breaks above $500 for first time
* Regeneron rallies after lifting 2012 sales outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.95 pct
(Updates to close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stocks rose
on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month highs,
after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for
a bailout and avoid an unruly default.
Apple Inc shares closed above $500 for the first
time after a gain of 1.9 percent, leading the Nasdaq Composite
to close at a more than 11-year high.
Greek lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and
jobs on Sunday as the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion)
bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
But unrest in the streets and a voting rebellion by
lawmakers of the ruling coalition suggested Greece may be on the
brink of massive social unrest, which would make it difficult
for Athens to stick to the rescue terms.
Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at
ChannelCapitalResearch.com, said there is some skepticism about
whether the Greek public will accept the reforms. But current
market conditions make it hard for money managers to avoid
stocks.
"Mutual fund managers have a herd instinct and if everyone
else is playing the game, with cash yielding zero, they have to
participate," Roberts said.
The S&P 500 last week hit a 7-month high and is up more than
25 percent from a low in early October, in part on bets the
Greek reforms would pass. The benchmark index is hitting strong
resistance in the 1,355-1,360 area, a possible trigger for a
pullback.
"You have to respect the fact the market has been as strong
as it has been, but we wouldn't buy into this strength," said
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.81 points,
or 0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500 Index gained
9.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39.
Apple raised the stakes in an intensifying global patent
battle with Samsung Electronics by targeting
Samsung's latest model that uses Google's Android
software.
Apple shares rose as high as $503.83 and ended up 1.9
percent to a record close of $502.60. Google rose 1 percent to
$612.20.
Google is expected to win approval from European regulators,
as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Financial stocks, up 1 percent, were among the best
performers on the S&P 500. Bank of America climbed 2.2
percent to $8.25 and is up almost 50 percent this year. Bank
shares continued to outperform after having posted deep losses
in 2011.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 12.3 percent
to $114.65 after the company raised its 2012 sales forecast for
a key eye drug.
As earnings season moves into its final stages, 51 companies
in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report results this week.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the 357
companies in the benchmark index that have released results, 64
percent have beaten analyst expectations.
About 5.97 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, compared with last year's
daily average of near 7.84 billion shares.
On The NYSE, more than three stocks rose for every one that
fell. On the Nasdaq, slightly more than eight posted gains for
every three decliners.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)