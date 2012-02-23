* Jobless claims hold steady
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday after
labor market data indicated the economy continued to slowly
recover.
With a Greek debt deal reached this week, investors will
switch their attention back to U.S. economic data and corporate
results for market direction.
New U.S. claims for unemployment held at 351,000 last week,
the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009
recession, a fresh sign the battered labor market was
healing.
"The trend is right there at about 350,000 and that puts us
right smack in the middle of the 300,000 to 400,000 sweet spot
that you need to see confirming the economy is on the mend from
a job creation perspective," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
But gains in futures were muted despite the data, making it
likely the benchmark S&P 500 index will again face a tough test
in piercing the 1,360 level, a 10-month high seen as a key
resistance point.
While a convincing break above 1,360 could trigger more
gains, the likelihood of a pullback increases with each failed
attempt. The S&P has risen more than 20 percent from its October
lows and is up 8 percent for the year.
"In order for us to get to the next level, either we need to
see a little bit of a pullback that will draw in some investors
who have been sitting on the sidelines, or we need to see some
significant fundamental surprises coming out of domestic
economic fundamentals, Europe, Washington, the emerging markets
or the Middle East," said Orlando.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.25 points.
Hewlett-Packard Co dropped 3.6 percent to $27.89 in
premarket trade day after the world's No. 1 computer maker
forecast second-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.
Kohl's Corp slipped 3.2 percent to $50.50 after the
department store chain said it expects its sales to rise again
this fiscal year, but gave a profit forecast that missed
analysts' estimates.
Fellow retailer Target Corp gained 0.4 percent to
$53.20 in premarket after reporting a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit.
Sears Holdings Corp jumped 13.3 percent to $58.99
premarket after it said it intends to separate its Sears
Hometown and Outlet Businesses and certain hardware stores
through a rights offering expected to raise $400 million to $500
million.
Other companies expected to post earnings Thursday include
Salesforce.com Inc and Gap Inc.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning,
of the 424 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
64 percent topped analysts' expectations.
Vivus Inc surged about 105 percent to $21.70 in
premarket after the drugmaker's weight loss pill got a favorable
review from a regulatory advisory panel.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)