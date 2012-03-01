* Jobless claims match view, manufacturing measure slows
* Many retail chains top views in February sales
* Ford rallies after February sales, GM also higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both 0.5 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news, see
(Updates with ISM data)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks rose
on Thursday, extending this year's near-uninterrupted
rally as investors jumped on recent momentum, though equities
eased from session highs after a weak reading on manufacturing.
Some strong February chain-store sales along with
encouraging labor market data boosted optimism, with nine of ten
S&P sectors in positive territory.
The day's rise "is purely a momentum move, and when you have
positive momentum in place, investors will ignore numbers that
don't fit in with the theme," said Steve Sosnick, equity risk
manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
U.S. jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 351,000 in the latest
week, holding near four-year lows, but the pace of growth in the
U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in February,
according to the Institute for Supply Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.57 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 12,994.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.20 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,371.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.50 points, or 0.52
percent, at 2,982.39.
The S&P 500 has risen more than 9 percent so far this year,
but much of the gain has come on light trading volume, and the
rally was vulnerable.
While the Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since
May 2008 earlier this week, it has struggled to maintain that
level.
"We're in a good spot for a little break right now," said
Paul Nolte, managing director at Dearborn Partners in Chicago,
who added that a pullback would allow stocks to subsequently
rebound higher.
Many retail shares rallied on stronger-than-expected
February sales. Gap Inc climbed 7.7 percent to $25.15
while Buckle Inc gained 6.7 percent to $47.91. Target
Corp fell 0.5 percent to $56.41. The S&P retail index
edged up 0.1 percent.
Ford Motor Co rose 1.7 percent to $12.59 after the
automaker reported that U.S. February sales increased 14
percent. General Motors Co was up 1.8 percent to $26.49.
European shares advanced nearly 1 percent on hopes
that the European Central Bank's pumping 530 billion euros of
cash into the banking system would ease the region's financial
crisis.
U.S.-listed shares of Barclays Plc rose 2.8 percent
to $16 while HSBC Holding Plc added 1.9 percent to
$45.24.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)