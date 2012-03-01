* Jobless claims match view, manufacturing growth slows
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks gained on
Thursday, boosted by financial shares and further signs the
labor market may be on the mend.
Bank shares ranked among the best performers on hopes that
the European Central Bank's second long-term liquidity injection
would ease the region's financial crisis. The S&P
financial sector gained 1 percent, led by a 2.4 percent
gain in JPMorgan Chase & Co to $40.17.
"It's going to be immediately positive for the banking
system and for the credit markets in Europe, and in time, will
be positive for the European economy. They are on the right
road, which means that the risks associated with Europe are
starting to abate," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer
of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.
An index of European shares rose 1.1 percent.
U.S. automakers reported surprisingly healthy sales in the
face of rising gas prices. Ford Motor Co rose 2.1 percent
to $12.64, while General Motors Co advanced 1.6 percent
to $26.43.
While U.S. jobless claims, which fell 2,000 to 351,000 in
the latest week, were viewed as positive, the news was offset by
an Institute for Supply Management report showing the pace of
growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in
February.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.85 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 12,965.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.23 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,371.91. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.49 points, or 0.72
percent, at 2,988.38.
Retailers' shares also moved higher after mild weather
helped many U.S. chains post better-than-expected monthly sales
in February. Gap Inc jumped 6.8 percent to $24.96 while
Buckle Inc gained 7.9 percent to $48.48. But Target Corp
shed 0.03 percent to $56.67.
The S&P retail index gained 0.6 percent and the
Morgan Stanley retail index rose 1.1 percent.
