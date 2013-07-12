(Refiling to fix two transposed words in 1st paragraph)

SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares ended 0.4 percent lower on Friday as sharp falls in automakers dragged the market down, with investors turning more cautious ahead of key Chinese economic data early next week.

Hyundai Motor tumbled 5.9 percent and ended at 2-1/2-week closing low after news that eight more cities in China, the biggest auto market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle purchases.

STX Group shares rallied after STX Corp, the debt-laden group's holding company, said late on Thursday it would sell its entire stake in STX Energy worth 270 billion Korean won. STX jumped 4.6 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd rose 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,869.98 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)