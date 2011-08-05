* Non-farm payrolls due
* Procter & Gamble profit rises, stock eases premarket
* Futures off: Dow 45 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Wall Street equity futures were
lower on Friday ahead of the critical payrolls report, a day
after U.S. stocks suffered their worst selloff since the middle
of the financial crisis in early 2009.
* The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on
Thursday and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears the United
States was staring at another recession and that Europe's
sovereign debt crisis would swallow two of its largest
economies.
* Investors braced for the key U.S. monthly non-farm
payrolls as well as the unemployment rate, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT), seeking more insight on the extent of the weakness
in the economy following a string of dismal macroeconomic
data.
* Economists see payrolls up by 85,000, according to a
Reuters survey, after a tepid 18,000 gain in June. The
unemployment rate was expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3.9 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
lost 45 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 shed 9 points.
* The S&P 500's drop on Thursday put the benchmark index
more than 10 percent below its April 29 high into a
correction.
* Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) was down 1.5 percent to
$8.70 in premarket trade. The big U.S. bank said legal losses
could cost another $2.3 billion to cover litigation tied to
state and federal probes into home foreclosures and investor
lawsuits over soured securities. [ID:nN1E773237]
* Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) fell 0.4 percent to $59.33
after the personal care products maker reported higher
quarterly earnings. [ID:nN1E7711TU]
* European shares fell 1.4 percent and hit 14-month lows on
concerns about the pace of global economic recovery.
* Investors in Asia slashed positions in equities and
commodities and scrambled for the safety of cash and government
bonds. Some Asian stock markets fell by more than 5 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)