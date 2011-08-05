* Non-farm payrolls top expectations
* S&P down 10 pct over last 10 sessions
* Dow up 1.2 pct, S&P up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks rose in volatile
trade on Friday as investors saw a buying opportunity
following the sharp sell-off that took the S&P 500 down 10
percent over the last 10 sessions.
The stock market extended its rebound after Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his country will introduce a
constitutional principle of a balanced budget, adding that:
"We will accelerate measures" in an austerity program, with
the "aim of a balanced budget in 2013."
Helping the market, sources said the European Central Bank
was ready to buy Italian and Spanish bonds if Berlusconi
commits to bringing forward specific reforms. For details, see
[ID:nLDE77417U]
"You are making or have made a tradeable low and are going
to get a throwback rally," said Jeffrey Saut, Raymond James
Financial chief investment strategist, in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
At Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was down about 10 percent
for the last 10 trading sessions.
Stocks had been lower for much of the day as worries about
slower global growth remained firmly intact despite
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Intense recent selling -- taking both the Dow and the S&P
500 down 4 percent and the Nasdaq down 5 percent on Thursday
-- reflects frustration with politicians' inability to
address pressing concerns over high public debt in Europe and
the United States as growth in the world's large industrial
economies shows signs of stalling.
Slower growth in manufacturing and services in the United
States also have renewed concern about another U.S.
recession.
Among the day's best-performing sectors were defensive
ones: consumer staples and health care. The S&P consumer
staples index .GSPS was up 2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 132.33
points, or 1.16 percent, at 11,516.01. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 11.07 points, or 0.92 percent, at
1,211.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 4.86
points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,561.25.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data showed a gain of 117,000 jobs
in July compared with a forecast for an increase of 85,000,
while the country's unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent
last month from 9.2 percent in June, the Labor Department
reported. For details, see [ID:nOAT004847]
Also affecting stocks was talk of a possible S&P downgrade
of U.S. debt after the close.
The recent steep sell-off has put all three major indexes
in negative territory for the year.
Credit Suisse on Friday reduced its year-end view on the
S&P 500 to 1,350 from 1,450, citing weaker-than-expected
growth. [ID:nN1E7740GJ]
Other strategists saw the bearish mood as more temporary.
"If this is a market reaction to a crisis, then a bounce
should be under way soon. Since WWII, there are only three
instances where U.S. stocks fell 10 percent in 10 days outside
of recessions," according to JPMorgan Chase strategist Thomas
Lee, in a research note.
Reflecting the market's volatility, the CBOE Volatility
Index or VIX .VIX whipped between positive and negative in
early afternoon trading. It was last up 0.2 percent at 31.71,
after earlier touching an intraday high at 39.25, its highest
level since May 2010.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)