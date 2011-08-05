* Non-farm payrolls top expectations
* S&P 500 down 10 pct over last 10 sessions
* Volume in equities and options on track to set record
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 1.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks slipped back into
the red late on Friday after fluctuating between big gains and
losses in a wildly volatile session with trading volume in
equities and options on track to set another record.
That was a turnabout from early afternoon, when investors
saw a buying opportunity following the sharp sell-off that
took the S&P 500 down 10 percent over the last 10 sessions.
In early afternoon trading, the stock market had extended
its rebound after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
said his country will introduce a constitutional principle of
a balanced budget, adding that: "We will accelerate measures"
in an austerity program, with the "aim of a balanced budget in
2013."
Helping the market during that rebound, sources said the
European Central Bank was ready to buy Italian and Spanish
bonds if Berlusconi commits to bringing forward specific
reforms. For details, see [ID:nLDE77417U]
"We've had a correction, but it's not a huge correction at
this point. If we have a very large correction, that might
push us into a double dip," said Natalie Trunow, chief
investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment
Management in Bethesda, Maryland.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 5.83
points, or 0.05 percent, at 11,377.85. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 5.32 points, or 0.44 percent, at
1,194.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 29.84
points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,526.55.
At Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was down about 10 percent
for the last 10 trading sessions.
Trading volume was at 12.7 billion shares by late
afternoon trade, significantly higher than the daily average
of about 7.5 billion.
Trading in options through mid-afternoon was about 25
million contracts -- nearly twice the expected pace and
putting it on track to set a daily record near 40 million
contracts, according to Trade Alert President Henry Schwartz.
Exchange-traded funds tracking Italian and Spanish stocks
rose. The iShares MSCI Italy Index (EWI.P) jumped 4.6 percent,
while the iShares MSCI Spanish Index (EWP.P) advanced 6.1percent.
Stocks had been lower for much of the day as worries about
slower global growth remained firmly intact despite
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Thursday's intense selling -- taking both the Dow and the
S&P 500 down 4 percent and the Nasdaq down 5 percent --
reflected frustration with politicians' inability to address
pressing concerns over high public debt in Europe and the
United States as growth in the world's large industrial
economies shows signs of stalling.
Slower growth in manufacturing and services in the United
States also have renewed concern about another U.S.
recession.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data showed a gain of 117,000 jobs
in July compared with a forecast for an increase of 85,000,
while the country's unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent
last month from 9.2 percent in June, the Labor Department
reported. For details, see [ID:nOAT004847]
Also affecting stocks was talk of a possible S&P downgrade
of U.S. debt after the close.
The recent steep sell-off has put all three major indexes
in negative territory for the year.
Credit Suisse on Friday reduced its year-end view on the
S&P 500 to 1,350 from 1,450, citing weaker-than-expected
growth. [ID:nN1E7740GJ]
Reflecting the market's volatility, the CBOE Volatility
Index or VIX .VIX rose 7.3 percent to 33.97. The index had
touched an intraday high at 39.25, its highest level since May
2010.
(Additional reporting by Doris Frankel and Caroline
Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)