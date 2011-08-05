* S&P 500 down 10.8 pct over last 10 sessions
* Heaviest volume since the day after 2010 flash crash
* Bank of America, Citigroup at 52-week lows
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.9 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks closed out its
worst week in more than two years on Friday in a volatile
session that saw the major indexes whip back and forth before
the S&P 500 settled with a slim loss.
More than 15.9 billion shares traded in the busiest day in
more than a year as investors plowed into cash-rich mega-cap
stocks that had been beaten down in recent days as the market
dropped.
The intense selling this week reflects frustration with
sluggish economic growth and politicians' inability to address
pressing concerns over high public debt in Europe and the
United States.
Options volume hit a record, a sign investors were
protecting their portfolios from further declines. The CBOE
Volatility Index or VIX .VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear
gauge, rose as high as 39.25 earlier, its highest level since
May 2010, but ended at 32, up 1.1 percent.
"Still, the volatility index is up almost 90 percent
during the past two weeks, as fears about the European debt
crisis, the global economy and earnings have taken a heavy
toll on investor sentiment," said Joe Cusick, senior market
analyst at online brokerage optionsXpress in Chicago.
The S&P 500 is now down 12 percent from its April 29
closing high.
Markets have been looking to European officials for
guidance as to how the region's debt crisis will be managed.
Part of the loss of confidence stemmed from what investors
called an inadequate response to the growing threat to large
euro-zone economies Spain and Italy and banks' exposure to
their troubled debt.
In the United States, non-farm payrolls data showed a gain
of 117,000 jobs in July compared with a forecast for an
increase of 85,000, while the country's unemployment rate
dipped to 9.1 percent last month from 9.2 percent in June, the
Labor Department reported. For details, see [ID:nOAT004847]
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 60.93 points, or 0.54 percent, to end at 11,444.61. But the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 0.69 of a point,
or 0.06 percent, at 1,199.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index
.IXIC was down 23.98 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,532.41.
During the session, the Dow swung more than 400 points
from its session high to its intraday low.
For the week, the Dow fell 5.8 percent, the S&P 500 was
down 7.2 percent and the Nasdaq was off 8.1 percent.
Among individual stocks, Bank of America (BAC.N) and
Citigroup (C.N) continued their decline, with both stocks
hitting a new 52-week low.
Bank of America shares fell 7.5 percent to $8.17, off a
52-week low at $8.03, and Citigroup dropped 3.9 percent to
$33.44, off a 52-week low at $31.81.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his country
will introduce a constitutional principle of a balanced budget
in an effort to reduce debt levels.
Helping the market erase hefty losses in afternoon trade,
sources said the European Central Bank was ready to buy
Italian and Spanish bonds if Berlusconi commits to bringing
forward specific reforms. For details, see [ID:nLDE77417U]
Exchange-traded funds tracking Italian and Spanish stocks
rose. The iShares MSCI Italy Index (EWI.P) jumped 5.5 percent,
while the iShares MSCI Spanish Index (EWP.P) advanced 6.5
percent.
But a possible S&P downgrade of U.S. debt after the market
close pressured stocks throughout the day.
The recent steep sell-off has put all three major indexes
in negative territory for the year.
On Friday, Credit Suisse reduced its year-end view of the
S&P 500 to 1,350 from 1,450, citing weaker-than-expected
growth. [ID:nN1E7740GJ]
(Additional reporting by Doris Frankel and Caroline
Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)