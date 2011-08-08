* S&P downgrade shakes markets
* Gold hits record high on safety bid
* Resource-related stocks set to fall
* Futures down: S&P 25.8 pts, Dow 221 pts, Nasdaq 47.5 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures
tracked a sharp drop in global equity markets on Monday after
rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit
rating of the United States, rattling already-jittery
investors.
The agency's move came late Friday after a wild week for
Wall Street -- its worst in more than two years -- as lingering
concerns about sluggish economic growth and heavy public debt
loads in developed economies hit sentiment.
The impact of S&P's rating cut was felt in Asia and Europe.
Japan's Nikkei stock average .N225 slid 2.2 percent at the
close on Monday, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of
top European shares fell 1.8 percent in early trading. MSCI's
all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS fell more than 1
percent. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J80LZ] and [MKTS/GLOB]
In U.S. trading, market sectors most sensitive to the
economy, such as the banking and natural-resource sectors, were
set to take the brunt of selling. United States Steel Corp
(X.N) fell 5.2 percent to $31.50 in premarket trading, while
Citigroup Inc (C.N) dropped 4.6 percent to $31.90.
"Whether it (the reaction to the U.S. downgrade) holds true
throughout the day is anybody's guess, given the somewhat
oversold conditions that already exist in the market," said
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 25.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 221
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 shed 47.5 points.
Luschini expects a S&P 500 range of 1,120 to 1,150 to
attract buyers.
"It may just take some testing through the day to find some
buyers to be stepping in," he said.
Last week's steep selloff in equities wiped about $2.5
trillion off global market valuations. The S&P 500 has fallen
over 12 percent since the end of April. Much of that selling
came on heavy volume last week. The index has retreated 11
percent in the last 11 sessions.
Analysts said the S&P 500 index could test Friday's
intraday low of 1,168.09. Some traders look for a pullback to
the 32.8 percent retracement of the rally from the index's bear
market low on March 2009. That level is around 1,100.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York, said he expected an intraday reversal
after sharp falls at the open, similar to Friday's action.
Hedge funds are "selling out at levels that they are
somewhat compelled to, so it feeds on itself said," he said.
"The market is grossly oversold, valuations are attractive, and
I think the market at this point has already discounted a
growth slowdown."
Safe-haven assets were in demand. Gold XAU= hit another
record high of $1,715.01 an ounce and was set for its second
largest daily gain this year.
Resource-related stocks will be under pressure as crude oil
prices CLc1 fell 3.7 percent to below $84 a barrel on
concerns over the economic outlook. Copper fell to a five-week
low.
Sentiment worsened after the S&P cut the U.S. long-term
credit rating by a notch to AA-plus late Friday on concerns
about debt in the world's largest economy. The downgrade could
eventually raise borrowing costs for the U.S. government,
companies, as well as consumers. [ID:nLDE77500Z]
Moody's on Monday repeated a warning it could downgrade the
U.S. rating before 2013 if the fiscal or economic outlook
weakens significantly, but said it saw potential for a new debt
agreement in Washington to cut the budget deficit before then.
[ID:nN1E77700L]
Adding to investors' concerns, the European Central Bank
intervened dramatically in bond markets, backing up a verbal
pledge to support Spain and Italy with action in an attempt to
avert a financial meltdown in the euro zone. [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]
