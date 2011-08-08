* S&P 500 could test Fri intraday low of 1,168.09-analysts
* Gold tops $1,700 on safety bid
* Indexes down: S&P 2.3 pct, Dow 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 2.3 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday,
tracking a sharp drop in global equity markets after rating
agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of
the United States, rattling already-jittery investors.
The technology heavy Nasdaq fell more than 3 percent at the
open.
Market sectors most sensitive to the economy, such as the
banking and natural-resource sectors, took the brunt of
selling. United States Steel Corp (X.N) fell 6.2 percent to
$31.18, while Citigroup Inc (C.N) dropped 5 percent to $31.83.
S&P cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to
AA-plus late Friday on concerns about debt in the world's
largest economy. The downgrade could eventually raise borrowing
costs for the U.S. government, companies, as well as consumers.
The move came after a wild week for Wall Street -- its
worst in more than two years -- as lingering concerns about
sluggish economic growth and fears of a financial meltdown in
the euro zone hit sentiment.
Even the European Central Bank's dramatic intervention in
bond markets, which pushed down yields on Spanish and Italian
"What's concerning us and holding us back from buying what
we think is value is that the ferocity of the momentum of the
downside is still quite strong," said Paul Zemsky, head of
asset allocation at ING in New York
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 215.55
points, or 1.88 percent, to 11,229.06. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 27.71 points, or 2.31 percent, to
1,171.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 58.30 points,
or 2.30 percent, to 2,474.11.
The New York Stock Exchange invoked a special regulation
known as Rule 48 to smooth trading at the market open.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS
dropped 2.5 percent and hit its lowest since September 2010.
Safe-haven assets were in demand. Gold XAU= vaulted above
$1,700 an ounce for the first time on Monday and hit a record
$1,715.01.
Last week's steep drop in equities wiped about $2.5
trillion off global market valuations. The S&P 500 has fallen
over 12 percent since the end of April, with much of that
selling coming on heavy volume last week. Prior to Monday, the
index had retreated 11 percent in the last 11 sessions.
Analysts said the S&P 500 index could test Friday's
intraday low of 1,168.09. Some traders are looking for a
pullback to the 32.8 percent retracement of the rally from the
index's bear market low on March 2009. That level is around
1,100.
ING's Zemsky said he was looking for support at 1,130, the
level of a stock market breakout in September 2010, but warned
that fast moving markets can quickly fall through support
points.
