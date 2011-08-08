* VIX jumps 50 pct, S&P nears bear market territory
* All S&P components end in negative territory
* Banking, energy sectors among hardest hit; BofA plummets
* Dow off 5.6 pct, S&P down 6.7 pct, Nasdaq off 6.9 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to close)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks plunged on Monday,
taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent on growing fears
of a recession, exacerbated by the loss of the country's
pristine triple-A credit rating.
Panicked selling on heavy volume resulted in the S&P 500's
worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the
benchmark index ending in negative territory.
"We're starting to see real disorderly selling, far more
than what we've been seeing," said Matthew Peron, head of
active equities at the Chicago-based Northern Trust, which has
about $650 billion in assets under management.
Based on the surge in the VIX, he added, "We're starting
to move into panic mode."
Perceptions that Washington is incapable of addressing the
problems of rising debt and slowing growth have contributed to
the selling. This was underlined by selling that picked up
during a statement from President Barack Obama that offered
few concrete ways to resolve the fiscal and economic
problems.
The anxiety about the U.S. economy was matched by rising
worries about Europe's debt problems, where the latest
initiative to buy Italian and Spanish bonds is far from enough
to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.
The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, Wall Street's "fear
gauge," jumped 50 percent to end at 48. This marked the first
time the VIX has topped 40 since May 2010, when the "flash
crash" occurred.
The S&P 500 is down 17.9 percent from its 2011 closing
high, reached on April 29 -- putting it close to the 20
percent decline from a recent peak that Wall Street defines as
bear market territory.
Monday's slide marked the first time since November that
the Dow has fallen below 11,000.
"It is a panic, and almost by definition, it doesn't have
an issue. It wouldn't matter what it was," said James Paulsen,
chief investment strategist at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis, which has over $340 billion in assets under
management.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 634.76
points, or 5.55 percent, to end at 10,809.85. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX sank 79.92 points, or 6.66 percent,
at 1,119.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC plunged 174.72
points, or 6.90 percent, to close at 2,357.69.
Volume was extremely heavy, with 17.5 billion shares
traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq, sharply above last year's daily average
of 8.47 billion.
While all 10 S&P sectors lost more than 3.5 percent, the
groups most sensitive to the economy, such as banking and
commodities, were the hardest hit. The S&P financial index
.GSPF lost 10 percent while the S&P energy index .GSPE
lost 8.3 percent. U.S. crude oil futures slumped 7.3 percent.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) plummeted 20.3 percent to
$6.51. The Dow component was the most actively traded name on
the New York Stock Exchange and the S&P 500's biggest loser.
Monday's global stock market sell-off wiped out more than
$1.35 trillion in investor wealth worldwide, according to the
5.2 percent drop in the MSCI World Index .MIWD00000PUS . The
index entered the week with a value of $26.42 trillion.
The S&P 500 alone lost $729.3 billion in value with its
drop for the day of 6.66 percent.
Late on Friday after the market's close, S&P cut the
United States' perfect long-term credit rating of AAA by one
notch to AA-plus on concerns about debt levels in the world's
largest economy. The downgrade could eventually raise
borrowing costs for the U.S. government and companies, as well
as for consumers. For details, see [ID:nLDE77500Z]
On Monday, President Obama blamed the downgrade on
political gridlock in Washington and said he would offer some
recommendations on how to reduce federal deficits.
[ID:nN1E7771BR]
"Investors wanted more specifics from Obama, but I don't
know if that's reasonable right now," Peron said. "When we see
a credible policy response, that's when we could see a
bottom."
Traders also cited expected redemptions and margin calls
for the sharp early afternoon declines.
"We saw a lot of short selling coming in, especially into
ETFs at around 2:15" p.m. said Glenn Starkman, global head of
Sales Trading at Dahlman Rose in New York.
About 66 stocks fell for every one that rose on the New
York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq, 22 stocks fell for
every one that rose.
Even the European Central Bank's dramatic intervention in
bond markets, which pushed down yields on Spanish and Italian
bonds, was not enough to stem selling. [ID:nLDE7770NM]
GETTING CLOSE TO A BOTTOM?
But some analysts noted the mass selling has made some
stocks attractive at much lower prices.
"Based on historical sell-offs, it wouldn't be surprising
to see a rebound in the more oversold areas, given how far
down we've come and how fast," said Brad Sorensen, director of
market and sector analysis at Charles Schwab in Denver.
Barclays Capital, in a note to clients, wrote that the
decline created a "time to buy," and that the recent losses
"left equity valuations at levels of cheapness not seen since
the early 1980s.
"I've been in this business almost 30 years. When it gets
to the point where you want to throw up, it's probably time to
buy, and we're there," said Angel Mata, managing director of
listed equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in
Baltimore.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)