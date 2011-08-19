UPDATE 5-Oil prices steady as reviving shale balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over U.S., China oil demand (Updates detail, comment, prices in paragraphs 2, 6-8)
* Exxon, ConocoPhillips helped by oil's rise
* Support on the S&P 500 seen at 1,130, 1,100
* Hewlett-Packard shares sink more than 20 pct
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates to midday, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Friday, but commodity-related shares rose on energy
and gold prices, while Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) dragged on the
Dow industrials.
Hewlett-Packard's shares tumbled 20.1 percent to a six-year low, a day after the company said it may spin off its PC business, the biggest in the world, and lowered its outlook. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JJ22Q]
Major indices swung between positive and negative from the open, reflecting the volatility that has rocked markets in the past weeks.
The S&P 500 bounced off a session low of 1,130, a key resistance level during last summer that is becoming strong support. Analysts see the next support at 1,100.
"If there are a lot of shorts out there, they might want to cover," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
After Thursday's 4.5 percent decline on the S&P 500 -- the sixth time in the past two weeks that the S&P 500 has moved by 4 percent or more -- investors have eased back a bit, he said.
Commodity prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened, with U.S. crude futures rising 0.5 percent to $82.88 a barrel. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) was up 0.6 percent at $71.30 and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) gained 0.7 percent to $64.26.
The S&P materials index .GSPM was up 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 8.47 points, or 0.08 percent, at 10,982.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.86 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,142.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 12.13 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,392.56. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a special report on investor reaction to the recent volatility see link.reuters.com/maq33s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Intuit (INTU.O) helped the Nasdaq, with its 10.1 percent
rise to $44.34, a day after it said it expected net income per
share to rise by as much as 24 percent for fiscal year 2012.
Hewlett-Packard's 20 percent drop left shares at $23.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by Ashley Lau and Rodrigo Campos)
* Concerns over U.S., China oil demand (Updates detail, comment, prices in paragraphs 2, 6-8)
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
DUBAI, Feb 7 Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.