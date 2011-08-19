* Exxon, ConocoPhillips helped by oil's rise

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, but commodity-related shares rose on energy and gold prices, while Hewlett-Packard ( HPQ.N ) dragged on the Dow industrials.

Hewlett-Packard's shares tumbled 20.1 percent to a six-year low, a day after the company said it may spin off its PC business, the biggest in the world, and lowered its outlook. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JJ22Q]

Major indices swung between positive and negative from the open, reflecting the volatility that has rocked markets in the past weeks.

The S&P 500 bounced off a session low of 1,130, a key resistance level during last summer that is becoming strong support. Analysts see the next support at 1,100.

"If there are a lot of shorts out there, they might want to cover," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

After Thursday's 4.5 percent decline on the S&P 500 -- the sixth time in the past two weeks that the S&P 500 has moved by 4 percent or more -- investors have eased back a bit, he said.

Commodity prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened, with U.S. crude futures rising 0.5 percent to $82.88 a barrel. Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) was up 0.6 percent at $71.30 and ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) gained 0.7 percent to $64.26.

The S&P materials index .GSPM was up 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 8.47 points, or 0.08 percent, at 10,982.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.86 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,142.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 12.13 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,392.56. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Intuit ( INTU.O ) helped the Nasdaq, with its 10.1 percent rise to $44.34, a day after it said it expected net income per share to rise by as much as 24 percent for fiscal year 2012.

Hewlett-Packard's 20 percent drop left shares at $23.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by Ashley Lau and Rodrigo Campos)