* Large-cap techs, industrials lead stocks higher
* BofA shares down 7.9 pct, biggest drag on Dow
* Credit Suisse cuts S&P year-end target to 1,100
* Investors await this week's Bernanke speech in Wyoming
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks ended slightly
higher on Monday after four weeks of losses as investors
hesitated to take big risks without a catalyst for buying.
The market was led by large-cap techs and industrials until
late in the session when a rally faded.
Banks struggled. Bank of America (BAC.N), the largest U.S.
bank, fell 7.9 percent to $6.42, the biggest drop among the
Dow's components. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan sent a memo to
senior executives last week outlining plans to cut another
3,500 jobs. JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) lost 2.7 percent to $33.41.
"The ground zero of all worries is financials," said
Charlie Smith, chief investment officer of Pittsburgh-based
Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Google (GOOG.O), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) and IBM (IBM.N),
were among the top gainers. Hewlett-Packard shares came back
from a 20 percent decline on Friday in its worst day since
1987.
The S&P 500 has dropped 12.7 percent so far in August on
fears of another recession and the intractable European debt
crisis. The rebound came on lower volume than in recent days of
selling.
"I don't see any major appetite for buying stocks. We are
driven higher (today) because of selling exhaustion," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
One possible spark for the market could be Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Some in the market hope Bernanke will hint at additional
stimulus measures that could buoy stocks.
"Until we get some kind of a catalyst from Europe
regarding the sovereign debt crisis or from the Fed later this
week, I expect range-bound trading with high intraday
volatility," said Dailey.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 36.85
points, or 0.34 percent, at 10,854.50. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 0.29 point, or 0.03 percent, at
1,123.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.54
points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,345.38.
IBM shares gained 0.9 percent at $158.98 and
Hewlett-Packard rose 3.6 percent to $24.45.
On Monday, Credit Suisse cut its year-end target for the
S&P 500 to 1,100 from its previous level of 1,275. U.S. equity
strategist Doug Cliggott cited expectations for lower earnings
in coming quarters and little hope for price-to-earnings
multiples to expand.
Some investors hope the Fed will announce a new stimulus
after the central bank promised earlier this month to keep
interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said
it would consider further steps to help growth.[FED/AHEAD]
Shares of Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW.N) rose 1.1 percent to
$19.53 after the company said it has put aside $5 billion to
buy back its shares over the next two to three years, joining a
string of companies using their cash reserves to shore up their
stocks in a weak economy.
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)