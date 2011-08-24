* Durable goods data on tap, seen rising 2 percent
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Wednesday following a sharp rally in the previous
session as the market displayed little trend except volatility
ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
* Hopes that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce new
stimulus for a struggling U.S. economy fueled Tuesday's 3
percent rally.
* Bernanke speaks to a central bank conference on Friday in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Analysts were divided on how much scope
the Fed has for further stimulus. [FED/AHEAD]
* Concerns about the economy's strength and the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis have sparked sharp volatility in the past
two weeks, and the magnitude of Tuesday's rally echoed the
steep moves.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 11.1 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 105
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 19.5 points.
* Investors looked ahead to July data on durable goods,
seen up 2 percent, reversing a weak June, when orders fell by
1.9 percent. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
* Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) is scheduled to report
quarterly results later Wednesday.
* Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) could remain in focus a day
after the Dow component fell to 2-1/2-year lows on fears it may
have to raise massive amounts of capital. The stock fell 1.6
percent to $6.20 in premarket trading. For details, see
* Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is expected to order 100
Boeing Co (BA.N) extended-range 737 planes to replace older
aircraft, sources said. [ID:nN1E77M24R]
* U.S. stocks shot higher Tuesday on hopes for Fed action,
giving investors hope that a four-week rout was ending.
Technology and other growth stocks drove most of the gains,
with the Nasdaq rising more than 4 percent.
