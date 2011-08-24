* Durable goods data on tap, seen rising 2 percent
* Bank of America off premarket, extending recent slide
* Futures down: Dow 70 pts, S&P 8.7 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds analyst comment, Toll Bros earnings, updates prices)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Wednesday following a sharp rally in the previous
session as the market displayed little trend except volatility
ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
Hopes that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce new
stimulus for a struggling U.S. economy fueled Tuesday's 3
percent rally.
A Washington Post article grabbed market attention
overnight, playing down the likelihood Bernanke would announce
big plans to boost the economy in a speech on Friday.
[FED/AHEAD]
"The Washington Post story is why the S&P is giving back
some of its gains," said John Brady, senior vice president at
MF Global in Chicago. "The movement in risk assets suggests
disappointment over the idea that there will be no new
policies, and that should hinder domestic bank performance."
Bernanke will speaks at a central bank conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts Thursday. Analysts are
divided on how much room the Fed has for further stimulus.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) fell 1.6 percent to $6.20 in
premarket trading, extending losses from the previous day, when
the Dow component fell at one point to 2-1/2-year lows on fears
it may have to raise massive amounts of capital. For details,
see [ID:nN1E77M250]
Concerns about the economy's strength and the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis have sparked sharp volatility in the past
two weeks, and the magnitude of Tuesday's rally echoed the
steep moves.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 8.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 70
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 12 points.
Investors looked ahead to July data on durable goods, seen
up 2 percent on orders for cars and planes, reversing a weak
June, when orders fell by 1.9 percent. The data is due at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
MF Global's Brady said the data was unlikely to move
markets unless it was weaker than expected, as the airplane
orders were seen giving a strong headline number.
In earnings news, Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) reported
third-quarter revenue that missed expectations and narrowed its
home delivery order for the full year. [ID:nL4E7JO23N]
Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) is scheduled to report
quarterly results later Wednesday.
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is expected to order 100 Boeing
Co (BA.N) extended-range 737 planes to replace older aircraft,
sources said. [ID:nN1E77M24R]
U.S. stocks shot higher Tuesday on hopes for Fed action,
giving investors hope that a four-week rout was ending.
Technology and other growth stocks drove most of the gains,
with the Nasdaq rising more than 4 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)