* Durable goods come in much stronger than expected
* Guessing grows on what Bernanke will say
* Bank of America edges higher on heavy volume
* Futures: Dow off 14 pts, S&P off 1.8 pts, Nasdaq up 1.5
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates with durable goods data, adds quote)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a Wednesday open that will be little changed
following a sharp rally in the previous session.
In a sign volatility was still the market's biggest
constant, futures climbed back from early weakness after data
showed durable goods orders were much stronger than expected.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose 4
percent in July on strong demand for aircraft and motor
vehicles, twice what the forecast. For details, see
[ID:nCAT005498]
The news provided a diversion to investors, fixed on hopes
that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce new
stimulus for a struggling U.S. economy in a speech in Friday.
A Washington Post article grabbed market attention
overnight, playing down the likelihood Bernanke would disclose
big plans to boost the economy in his speech at a central bank
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that starts Thursday.
Hopes for such a plan fueled a 3 percent rally in Tuesday's
session. [FED/AHEAD]
"The data gives us a leg up going into Bernanke's speech
and moderates some of the negative feeling that has been
around," said Roger Volz, director of cash equities at BGC
Financial in New York.
"Traders are looking for good news to lift off on, but
whether we get overextended remains to be seen. Traders are
double- and triple-guessing the outcome of the Fed meeting, and
there could be profit-taking if there's too much of a rally."
Concerns about the economy's weakness and the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis have sparked sharp volatility in the past
two weeks, and the magnitude of Tuesday's rally echoed the
steep moves.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 14
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 1.5 points.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 1.6 percent to $6.40 in
heavy premarket trading, reversing earlier losses that extended
a decline from the previous day, when the Dow component fell at
one point to 2-1/2-year lows on fears it may have to raise
massive amounts of capital. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M250]
In earnings news, Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) reported
third-quarter revenue that missed expectations and narrowed its
home delivery order for the full year. The stock rose 0.4
percent to $14.80 premarket. [ID:nL4E7JO23N]
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is expected to order 100 Boeing
Co (BA.N) extended-range 737 planes to replace older aircraft,
sources said. [ID:nN1E77M24R]
U.S. stocks shot higher Tuesday on hopes for Fed action,
giving investors hope that a four-week rout was ending.
Technology and other growth stocks drove most of the gains,
with the Nasdaq rising more than 4 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)