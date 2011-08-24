* Durable goods come in much stronger than expected
* Bank of America higher on heavy volume
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
after the Congressional Budget Office offered an upbeat
forecast on the worrisome budget deficits and data showed a
strong reading on durable goods orders.
In a sign volatility was still a constant, equity indexes
rebounded from steep premarket losses following the durables
data. All S&P sectors were in positive territory.
The government reported that new orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods surged in July. For details, see
The Congressional Budget Office reported that a sweeping
U.S. budget deal and lower interest rates will slice projected
budget deficits nearly in half over the next 10 years.
The news provided a diversion to investors, fixed on hopes
that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce new
stimulus for a struggling U.S. economy in a speech in Friday.
Hopes for such a plan fueled a 3 percent rally in Tuesday's
Bernanke, however, is most likely to outline gradualist
measures, which would disappoint investors looking for a big
bang approach, such as a fresh round of bond buying.
"The durable goods data looked very decent, but we'll need
a bigger catalyst to move higher," said Randy Bateman, chief
investment officer of Huntington Asset Management in Columbus,
Ohio, which oversees $14.5 billion. "It would be nice to get
one from Bernanke, but I don't think that's likely."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 104.52
points, or 0.94 percent, at 11,281.28. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 12.25 points, or 1.05 percent, at
1,174.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 22.70
points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,468.76.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 8.5 percent to $6.83,
reversing losses on Tuesday, when the Dow component hit a
2-1/2-year lows on fears it may have to raise massive amounts
of capital. BofA shares remain down more than 30 percent so far
this month.
Banks were the day's top risers, with the S&P financial
index .GSPF up 2.4 percent. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) added
2.9 percent to $35.80.
In earnings news, Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) reported
third-quarter earnings that rose from the prior year but
narrowed its home delivery order for the full year. The stock
rose 4 percent to $15.36.
