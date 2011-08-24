* Stocks in choppy trade ahead of Bernanke's address
* Durable goods come in much stronger than expected
* Bank of America leads banks higher on heavy volume
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Aug 24 The Dow and the S&P 500 rose
modestly in volatile trading on Wednesday, as equities bounced
around on heightened uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to central bankers on Friday.
The market's swings came a day after the three major U.S.
stock indexes rallied 3 percent to 4 percent on hopes that
Bernanke would hint at possible stimulus measures to aid the
struggling economy.
Sectors that led Tuesday's rally, such as energy and
technology, shed gains. Growth stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA.O)
and Netflix (NFLX.O) slid.
Retailers and banks, however, gained ground. Dow component
Home Depot (HD.N) shot up 3.5 percent to $34.28, while the KBW
Bank Index .BKX climbed 1.8 percent.
"I think after a run-up like yesterday, a little bit of
choppy action is not surprising," said Frank Gretz, market
analyst and technician at Shields & Co., a brokerage in New
York. "People are buying value stocks, so the uptrend is still
intact.
"This kind of choppy action is what you're going to have
to live with for a while," he said. "When the selling is out
of the way, there's no more sellers left, so they (stocks) go
back up."
The S&P financials index .GSPF advanced 1.4 percent,
with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) shares up 1.8 percent at
$35.40.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 9.8 percent to $6.92,
reversing losses on Tuesday, when the Dow component hit a
2-1/2-year low on fears it may have to raise large amounts of
capital. BofA shares remain down more than 30 percent so far
this month. [ID:nN1E77M250]
Equity indexes rose as much as 1 percent earlier after a
stronger-than-expected increase in July durable goods orders,
but then gave up those gains by late morning. Traders remained
on tenterhooks over whether Bernanke would announce concrete
Fed action or simply outline gradualist measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI advanced 20.78
points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,197.54. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 3.10 points, or 0.27 percent, to
1,165.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 5.93 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 2,440.13.
Exchange-traded funds tracking gold stocks and gold-mining
stocks fell after bullion futures dropped more than 4 percent.
The SPDR Gold Trust Index (GLD.P) declined 3.7 percent, while
the Market Vectors Gold Miners Index (GDX.P) fell 4 percent.
Among individual decliners, Barrick Gold (ABX.N) shares
dropped 4.3 percent to $48.49, Goldcorp Inc (GG.N) shares fell
5.3 percent to $48.58 and Kinross Gold (KGC.N) shares lost 3.4
percent to $16.48.
The government reported that new orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods surged in July, rising double the
amount economists had forecast. [ID:nN1E77N096]
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jan Paschal)