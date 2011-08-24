* CBOE VIX's high level suggests caution before Friday
* Bank of America leads banks higher on heavy volume
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Wednesday, extending the previous day's 3 percent rally, in
anticipation the Federal Reserve chief would hint of stimulus
measures to aid the struggling economy on Friday.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX .VIX, Wall Street's "fear
gauge," slipped but was still relatively high.
The VIX generally moves inversely to the stock market as it
tracks the price investors pay for protective options on the
S&P 500 index.
"The high VIX really puts a cautious spin on the optimism
that we are seeing in the stock market ahead of Friday," said
Randy Frederick, director of trading and derivatives at the
Schwab Center for Financial Research in Texas, Austin.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to address central bankers
at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. His speech
last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's unprecedented $600
billion bond buying program to revive a sputtering U.S.
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 64.18
points, or 0.57 percent, at 11,240.94. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.45 points, or 0.55 percent, at
1,168.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.60
points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,449.66.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 9.8 percent to $6.92,
reversing losses on Tuesday, when the Dow component hit a
2-1/2-year low on fears it may have to raise large amounts of
capital. BofA shares remain down more than 30 percent so far
The S&P financials index .GSPF advanced 1.6 percent, with
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) shares up 1.7 percent at $35.36.
Sectors that led Tuesday's rally, such as energy and
technology, shed gains. Growth stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA.O)
fell 2.7 percent to $12.88 and Netflix (NFLX.O) dropped 3
percent to $213.96.
Equity indexes rose as much as 1 percent earlier after a
stronger-than-expected increase in July durable goods orders
but gave up those gains by late morning. The government
reported that orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
surged in July, rising twice as much as economists had
Exchange-traded funds tracking gold stocks and gold-mining
stocks fell after bullion futures dropped more than 4 percent.
The SPDR Gold Trust Index (GLD.P) declined 3.7 percent, while
the Market Vectors Gold Miners Index (GDX.P) fell 4 percent.
Among individual decliners, Barrick Gold (ABX.N) shares
dropped 4.3 percent to $48.49 and Goldcorp Inc (GG.N) shares
fell 5.3 percent to $48.58.
