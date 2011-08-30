* Consumer confidence data, Fed minutes on tap
* Peabody Energy, ArcelorMittal win Macarthur Coal deal
* PIMCO's Gross: Bet against U.S. debt was mistake
* Futures down: S&P 6.8 pts, Dow 45 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday after rising nearly 8 percent in the past five
sessions as investors cautiously awaited a batch of data for a
better assessment on the state of the economy.
* The Conference Board releases its August consumer
confidence report at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists
expected a reading of 52.0, compared with 59.5 in July.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve releases its minutes of its Aug.
9 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Investors will look for clues on
how the policy-setting panel views the economic outlook.
* Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller Home
Price Index for June at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). Economists
expected a repeat of the May flat reading.
* In company news, Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N and
ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS) won over Macarthur Coal Ltd MCC.AX
with a sweetened A$4.9 billion (US$5.2 billion) offer after a
rival bidder failed to emerge for the Australian coal miner.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6.8 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 45
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 5.5 points.
* U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally
on Monday as a big Greek bank merger provided a rare bit of
encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.
* Bill Gross, the closely followed manager of PIMCO, the
world's largest bond fund, feels like "crying in his beer" for
betting so heavily against U.S. government-related debt earlier
this year, the Financial Times reported. [ID:nN1E77S1I6]
* India's Future Group is in talks with several potential
buyers including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts and Co (KKR.N) to sell its financial services
arm, Future Capital Holdings FCHL.NS, sources told Reuters.
* U.S. President Barack Obama, under pressure to spur job
growth, has chosen Princeton labor economist Alan Krueger to
become the top White House economist and will offer a jobs plan
* The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European
shares was up 0.8 percent, extended the previous session's
strong gains on rising expectation that U.S. data due will ease
fears over the prospect of another global economic downturn.
